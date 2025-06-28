New England Secure Three-Peat with 28-22 Victory over Houston

June 28, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

New England Free Jacks News Release







Written by Joe Harvey

The New England Free Jacks secured a Major League Rugby treble thanks to a 28-22 win over the Houston SaberCats in the Championship Final.

Flying Fijian wing Paula Balekana scored a brace of tries, while Sam Caird also dotted down and their fly-half, Dan Hollinshead, got 13 points from the kicking tee.

It is a monumental feat for Ryan Martin's team who have secured the USA's first three-peat in 23 years.

There was a ferocious roar at Centreville Bank Stadium when AJ Alatimu kicked the game off after Luke Rogan's opening whistle.

As both teams settled into the game New England showed their big game pedigree with an early scrum penalty against the head and even forced an Alatimu knock-on with their precise kicking game.

To make the most of their early territory Dan Hollinshead struck a seventh minute penalty through the uprights after Houston strayed offside at the ruck.

The SaberCats were not held at bay for long. When Ezekiel Lindenmuth put Jone Koroiduadua two the sword at scrum time it allowed Alatimu to get the Texans on the board with his own three-pointer.

Not deterred by having conceded points, New England returned to their high-pressure game plan.

When Max Schumacher's clearance kick failed to make it out of the SaberCats half it opened the door to the Free Jacks.

After they retained possession from Andrew Quattrin's throw on their right touchline, a smart interchange between Cam Nordli-Kelemeti and Hollinshead had Houston at odds, prior to Le Roux Malan's rangy pass finding the electric Brock Webster.

The Canadian pinned back and nonchalantly passed the ball to Paula Balekana who had come off his left wing and dotted down for the game's first try.

Less than five minutes after he added the conversion, Hollinshead had his kicking tee out again to capitalize on accidental blocking from the SaberCats when Rufus McLean made a dart forward.

The first-half hydration break helped Houston regather their thoughts after a difficult opening quarter.

As responses go it was about as straightforward as it gets. Pote Human's team opted for sheer power and used their bruising ball carriers to take the ball forward, with efforts from Johan Momsen and Nathan den Hoedt enough to draw in defenders from the right and give Schumacher enough space to make the scoreline 13-10 after Alatimu's conversion.

Just like when they conceded the Alatimu penalty the Free Jaks were unphased after they conceded.

A return to intense high pressure and intelligent kicks landed the two-time champions with good territory yet again. But ahead of half-time they did not reap any reward and saw Canadian duo Webster and Quattrin held up across the line.

When the second half got underway both teams had clear objectives. Houston had to shake an indifferent opening 40 minutes. New England had to be more clinical after they had failed to make the most of good field position.

Like had been the case all game the Free Jacks set up shop in the SaberCats half early and Drake Davis' accidental offside was like showing a red rag to a bull.

Able to go through the phases and maintain possession close to the try line, it was more a case of when the Massachusetts team were going to score, not if. Ultimately it was Sam Caird who got the score close to the posts and helped Hollinshead add another two points to his tally.

Houston did not take long to respond. A rare foray into the Free Jacks' half yielded the team's second try as Davis latched onto a sharp Andre Warner try and breezed past two defenders to breathe new life into the Texans.

Ahead of the second hydration break Hollinshead helped himself to another three points. Keen to extend their lead when Nordli-Kelemeti tackled Schumacher, the Hollinshead latched onto the ball at the ruck and got the Houston full-back to hold on.

As the SaberCats hoped to land an instant response, their path back into the game appeared to get a little simpler when New England lock Piers von Dadelszen received a yellow card for keeping his hands in the ruck. Appearances can be deceiving.

Five minutes of consistent pressure came to nothing when Justin Basson knocked the ball on at a lineout and returned possession back to the Free Jacks.

It was an error compounded when Balekana dotted down for his 15th try of 2025.

When Alatimu mishandled in midfield, Simon-Peter Toleafoa hacked the ball forward and New England were even able to win back possession in the SaberCats' 22m.

One scrum later and plenty of carries later and the Free Jacks identified space on the left and Webster provided a lofted pass to his Fijian teammate, who bullied his way past McLean, to cross out wide.

Shortly after that scorer New England were restored to their full complement, and they had plenty of defending to do as Houston launched a late shot for glory.

Seth Smith was held up over the try line at one stage, but it was Schumacher's 79th minute score that kept the game interesting to the very final seconds when he latched on to Alatimu's prod through the onrushing Free Jacks defense.

As the SaberCats began to launch a final attack Dom Akina dropped the ball at halfway and allowed Dan Hollinshead to strike the ball into touch.

The Shield is staying in New England.







