'We Recruit for Character and Train for Skill' - How New England Locked up a Three-Peat in Rhode Island

June 29, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Written by Joe Harvey

On Saturday afternoon, the New England Free Jacks wrote another fresh chapter in the history books.

With a 28-22 win over the Houston SaberCats in the Major League Rugby Championship, the team lifted the Shield for an unprecedented third straight year.

Paula Balekana was sent over the try line twice in the success at Centreville Bank Stadium, while Sam Caird also got on the scoresheet, and Dan Hollinshead gathered 13 points from the boot.

This hat-trick of domestic dominance underlined a Massachusetts dynasty and kept the good times rolling.

In 2025, it was a slow burn. Across their opening five matches, the Free Jacks lost three games before a midseason bump in fortune helped them rally to an 11-5 regular season record and top spot in the Eastern Conference.

In the Playoffs, presented by Sportsbreaks, the side wrapped up a third Conference title with wins over the Miami Sharks and Chicago Hounds.

What makes a team great is always an intricate and complicated question to ask. But for the team's head coach, Ryan Martin, this year it is all about connection.

From creating a brotherhood amongst the playing group to a hotline that supporters could call to leave messages of support or even engage more actively in the community, it has all contributed to America's first three-peat in 23 years.

"It is hugely important," he told Stacy Paetz at full-time. "We recruit for character and train for skill.

"We actually put more emphasis on our connections off the field rather than our rugby. We have hardly trained at all this last month.

"We have really enjoyed each other's company, going for brunches together and doing heaps of weird stuff and connecting outside of rugby.

"You can see the way the boys play for each other. We are a pull-the-trigger team. Even on that last play, we are trying to shift the ball on our own try line and exit. It is special to watch."

Martin was quick to praise the work done by those before him.

After his initial stint as the Free Jacks' leader in 2021, the New Zealander was succeeded by Scott Mathie.

During his three years in charge, the South African was two-time MLR Coach of the Year and helped bring the Shield home to Veterans Memorial Stadium twice alongside assistant coaches Mike Rogers, Will Webster, and Pom Simona.

At the end of the 2024 season, Mathie departed Massachusetts for a new challenge with Edinburgh Rugby in the United Rugby Championship, but his efforts have certainly not been forgotten.

"What a special thing that previous crew had done for us," Martin said.

"Two years of excellence, two Championships, and then I get to come in and do something that no one has ever done before - which is what we saw today, winning a three-peat in MLR.

"We talked about that from day one in our December camp. Just a big hats off to Scott and his crew that put us in this space to be able to achieve this amazing thing."

Will Hooley retired from rugby on the day that New England lifted the Shield for the first time.

That day in 2023, the former USA Men's Eagle and San Diego Legion back was powerless to prevent Le Roux Malan's late try from securing the Free Jacks a 25-24 win in Chicago

Now the host of The Rugby Network's The Rugby Rundown and a staple in the commentary box, he sat alongside Ben Holden and Mike Petri to watch this year's Championship play out in Rhode Island.

Throughout this season, the Free Jacks had not always had things their own way.

On Saturday against Houston, things were far from simple, with the SaberCats kept in the contest by Max Shumacher's two tries, Drake Davis' effort, and AJ Alatimu's seven points.

'CATS ANSWER BACK

"I remember losing to them in 2023 with San Diego," Hooley said.

"That was their first title, and you always wonder, when someone has just won a Championship, what's the motivation?

"It's to get better and better and build a legacy. They are doing that. They have already had the target on their back, but they keep delivering.

"Credit to the Houston SaberCats as well. It was their first Championship appearance, and there were big moments that could have gone another way.

"New England is just the best team when it comes to the big moments. They came up so good today."

Similarly, Hooley's The Rugby Rundown co-host Alex Corbisiero had plenty of praise for New England.

Over the years, San Diego's scrum coach has seen first-hand just how impressive the East Coast side can be and experienced a 39-12 defeat at Veterans Memorial Stadium in April.

At the end of MLR's most competitive season to date, the ex-England and British & Irish Lions prop believes that the Free Jacks story may just warrant the Tinseltown treatment.

"Let's get this script to Hollywood," Corbisiero said on ESPN2 full-time. "That is what movies are made of.

"The three-peat. I'm calling them the 'Three Jacks'. They have gone and done it. What a credit to them.

"Considering how competitive this season was, to get here was an accomplishment.

"But then to lift the trophy for a third time in a row, the first team in history to have three Championships, what an occasion for the Free Jacks."







