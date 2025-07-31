'It Is a Privilege' - Paula Balekana on his MLR Player of the Year Campaign with New England

Written By Joe Harvey

Paula Balekana was in the form of his life in 2025.

The wing scored 15 tries, of which two came against the Houston SaberCats in the 28-22 Championship Final win, for the New England Free Jacks as the team claimed a third Shield in as many years and wrote themselves into America's history books.

In the month after his two tries at Centreville Bank Stadium, the 32-year-old Fijian had been voted by a panel of MLR media, referees, and stats specialists as the competition's Player of the Year.

He is the fourth New England player to win the award in a row, following in the footsteps of Wayne van der Bank, Jayson Potroz, and Beaudein Waaka in picking up the award.

"When I got the call from TK (Tom Kindley, New England's General Manager) saying that I'm the MVP, I was with my family doing some shopping," Balekana said.

"I was so emotional. I was so happy to get that award.

"It is a privilege. There's a lot of players (in MLR), so it is an honor to get that. It is a big achievement for me in my rugby career."

Now back in Fiji for the offseason, Balekana has enjoyed the warm glow of his success far flung from the streets of Quincy, Massachusetts.

Throughout his career, Balekana has plied his trade in Australia, Italy, and New Zealand, and plenty of those teammates have reached out to the wing to congratulate him on his individual success.

But it means all the more to the 32-year-old to have his young family alongside him.

"It was amazing," Balekana said. "Back home here, they follow me. They follow MLR as well. It's just amazing to get that.

"A lot of my former teammates from Italy, in Australia, and New Zealand, have messaged. That's really special.

"One thing that inspired me was my family. Last year, we had another baby (Leilani). Here (Fiji), we don't have much, so I want to represent my family back home.

"That's what inspired me to work hard and achieve the best. To get the MVP, it was so emotional because last year, when I started to work during the offseason, I was taking my eldest daughter (Melita), and we got a new one in November.

"Coming into '25, I had to give it my all for them to see that I achieved something in rugby."

In a season that was filled with memorable moments, Balekana's came in May against the Houston SaberCats.

"My favorite moment was when I ran out with my daughter on my 50th Free Jacks cap," Balekana said. "She's one of my biggest supporters.

"Then, winning the final in front of my family. For the past two years, they weren't there because it was in Chicago and San Diego.

"But this year they were there. It was emotional."

In some ways Balekana's landmark year was no accident. Ahead of the Championship Final, Free Jacks coach Ryan Martin opened up about their use of the powerful wing.

Martin described his player as "crucial" to his team's efforts and said that a number of their strike players were designed around the 32-year-old.

It was an approach that paid off. Big time.

In total, Balekana made 921 meters from 130 carries. It is fair to say that the Fijian truly dug in for every single centimeter and had his sights set on success from the first whistle all the way to the last.

In defense, too, Balekana was worth his weight in gold. His tackle to prevent Bryce Campbell scoring in the Eastern Conference Final will live long in the memory and went a long way to wrestling momentum back the Free Jacks' way in that contest.

"Marto, one of the things he always says is to enjoy your rugby and do whatever you do best," Balekana said.

"That's the thing that I love about him. So I can do whatever I can do on the field, and that's why I was enjoying my rugby.

"Just going everywhere, playing on one side of the field, going to the other, and that's what I've been doing all season."

When asked if he had a message for New England supporters, Balekana calmly responded, "Keep supporting us, and it's going to be a big year again".

Already, the Free Jacks have written themselves into the rich tapestry of North American sporting history.

Their three-peat was the first treble from a professional sports franchise since the LA Lakers' efforts at the turn of the century.

"For us, it was a big achievement to get the three-peat," Balekana said. "I feel like it is really special with the team, with the community of New England.

"We did not start great in the first few games, and we just kept building.

"We spoke about it every week; we play for each other, for our family and our community."







