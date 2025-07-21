New England Free Jacks' Paula Balekana Receives Player of the Year Award Presented by SportsBreaks

July 21, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

New England Free Jacks News Release







In the 2025 Major League Rugby season, Paula Balekana cemented his status as one of the league's most electrifying finishers, earning Player of the Year honors, presented by SportsBreaks, after a campaign full of highlight-reel moments and unmatched consistency.

The 32-year-old Fijian wing was a try-scoring machine for the New England Free Jacks, touching down 15 times in just 14 appearances, marking the second time since his 2022 arrival that he's reached that total in a season. But this time, he did it in 14 matches, including a dazzling two-try performance in the Championship to help secure a 28-22 victory over the Houston SaberCats and keep the Shield in New England for a third straight year.

Balekana's impact went far beyond the try line. He racked up 921 meters on 130 carries, broke through defensive lines all season long, and added 77 tackles on the wing, showcasing his all-around game and commitment on both sides of the ball.

While the stats reflect his dominance, it's the timing, flair, and consistency with which Balekana delivered that made him impossible to ignore. Whether slicing through defenders or locking down his edge on defense, he was the difference-maker the Free Jacks could always count on.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 21, 2025

New England Free Jacks' Paula Balekana Receives Player of the Year Award Presented by SportsBreaks - New England Free Jacks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.