Seawolves Topple New England

Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Seattle Seawolves ended a difficult run of form with a gritty home win over New England Free Jacks, holding on to claim a 36-28 victory at Starfire Stadium despite a spirited Free Jacks fightback.

Paddy Ryan got Seattle off the mark on 13 minutes, Davy Coetzer converting, and the Seawolves dominated the first half. A penalty try on 44 minutes extended the lead and Seattle went into the break 14-7 up after New England's Tayne Hemopo had replied. Ryan crossed for his second on 49 minutes to push the gap out to 19-7, and further tries from Dewald Kotze and Divan Rossouw in a purple patch between the 63rd and 65th minutes looked to have sealed the contest at 33-14.

New England refused to fold. Ben LeSage, Sione Tupou, and Alex Mackenzie all crossed in the final quarter, Joel Hodgson converting three of the four Free Jacks tries to set up a nervy finish. But a Dorian Jones penalty on 79 minutes nudged Seattle clear, and they held on for a win that will do their confidence - and their standings position the world of good.







Major League Rugby Stories from June 1, 2026

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