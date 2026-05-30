Seattle Seawolves Host New England Free Jacks with Playoff Berth on the Line

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Seawolves return to Starfire Stadium on Sunday night for Fan Appreciation Night, welcoming the New England Free Jacks for another chapter in one of Major League Rugby's most competitive rivalries. With postseason implications, the Coffee Cup rivalry, and a passionate home crowd all converging on one evening, the stage is set for one of Seattle's biggest matches of the season.

The Seawolves enter the weekend with a 4-4 record and 21 competition points, good for third place in the overall Major League Rugby standings. New England sits fourth at 3-5 and 16 competition points, while Old Glory DC remains close behind in fifth place with 15 points. For the first time since 2019, Major League Rugby operates under a single-table format, with only the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. That reality makes Sunday's match one of the most significant contests on Seattle's schedule.

The playoff scenario is clear. A bonus-point victory over New England combined with an Old Glory DC loss to the Chicago Hounds would officially clinch a place in the 2026 Major League Rugby Playoffs for the Seattle Seawolves. With the opportunity to secure postseason rugby in front of the home crowd, Seattle enters the match knowing exactly what is at stake.

The Seawolves have already shown they are capable of handling the Free Jacks this season. Earlier this year, Seattle traveled across the country and earned a convincing 27-11 victory in Quincy, holding New England scoreless throughout the second half while producing one of the club's strongest performances of the campaign. The result moved Seattle within one match of leveling the all-time Coffee Cup series, which New England currently leads 5-4.

While the rivalry has produced memorable moments throughout recent seasons, Sunday's meeting carries even greater significance because of what both clubs are chasing. Seattle is looking to secure a playoff berth and continue building momentum entering the final stretch of the season. New England is fighting to keep pace in the playoff race and avoid falling further behind in the standings. Every point earned could ultimately determine who continues playing rugby beyond the regular season.

Seattle enters the match with one of the more dangerous attacks in Major League Rugby. Through eight matches, the Seawolves have scored 242 points and 33 tries, compared to New England's 168 points and 22 tries. Seattle has outscored the Free Jacks by 74 points and crossed for 11 more tries, showcasing an attack capable of creating opportunities from anywhere on the pitch.

Much of that success has been directed by Davy Coetzer, who leads Seattle with 71 points scored this season. Alongside scrumhalf André Warner, Coetzer has helped establish rhythm and field position while creating opportunities for one of the league's most explosive backlines. Duncan Matthews enters the weekend with 646 meters gained, while Divan Rossouw has added 582 meters gained, 22 defenders beaten, and 25 points scored. The return of Ina Futi, combined with the experience of JP Smith and Dan Kriel, gives Seattle multiple attacking threats capable of changing the match in a single moment.

Up front, captain Riekert Hattingh once again leads the side alongside vice captain Marno Redelinghuys. The forward pack has been a major factor throughout the season, with Paddy Ryan contributing 115 tackles and four tries, while Rhyno Herbst, Callum Botchar, Sean McNulty, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, and Mason Pedersen continue to provide physicality at the set piece and breakdown.

New England presents its own challenges. The Free Jacks are led defensively by Jacob Norris, whose 124 tackles rank among the best totals in the league. Fly-half Joel Hodgson has scored 63 points this season and remains a consistent scoring threat, while backs Mitch Wilson and Wayne van der Bank continue to drive the Free Jacks attack with their ability to create meters and beat defenders in open space.

Beyond the standings and statistics, Sunday's match serves as a celebration of the supporters who have fueled the Seawolves throughout the season. Fan Appreciation Night recognizes the dedication of the Seattle faithful while providing an atmosphere worthy of a match with playoff implications. The energy inside Starfire Stadium has often played a role in some of the club's biggest moments, and Sunday presents another opportunity for the home crowd to make an impact.

Seattle's Starting XV reflects the importance of the occasion:

Seattle Seawolves: 1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth, 2 Sean McNulty, 3 Mason Pedersen, 4 Callum Botchar, 5 Rhyno Herbst, 6 Marno Redelinghuys (vc), 7 Paddy Ryan, 8 Riekert Hattingh (c), 9 André Warner, 10 Davy Coetzer, 11 JP Smith, 12 Dan Kriel, 13 Divan Rossouw, 14 Ina Futi, 15 Duncan Matthews.

Impact Players: 16 Dewald Kotze, 17 Charles Walsh, 18 Larome White, 19 Liki Chan-Tung, 20 Tiai Vavao, 21 Nick Boyer, 22 Dorian Jones, 23 Micheal Hand II.

(c) means captain. (vc) means vice captain.

A rivalry match. A playoff opportunity. A celebration of the best fans in Major League Rugby.

Sunday night has all the ingredients for a memorable evening at Starfire Stadium.

Kickoff between the Seattle Seawolves and New England Free Jacks is scheduled for Sunday, May 31 at 6:00 PM PT. Fans can watch live on ESPN+, KONG, and the KONG+ App, or join the hunt in person as Seattle looks to defend the fortress and secure its place in the postseason.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 29, 2026

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