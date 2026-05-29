How to Watch: Week 10
Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule.
Old Glory DC vs Chicago Hounds | Saturday, May 30 at 4:00 PM ET | Live Stats
US TV: ESPN+
And Monumental Sports Network and Fox Chicago Plus
Canada: Premier Sports
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Anthem RC vs California Legion | Sunday, May 31 at 4:00 PM ET | Live Stats
US TV: ESPN+
And WCCB Charlotte
Canada: Premier Sports
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Sunday Night Rugby | Sunday, May 31 | Live Stats
Pregame Show | 8:30 PM ET
Seattle Seawolves vs New England Free Jacks | 9:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+ (Full SNR Package)
And NBC Sports Boston (Match Only)
And Kong 6 and K5+ App (Match Only)
Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV (Full SNR Package)
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)
New Zealand: Sky Sports (Full SNR Package)
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN (Full SNR Package)
Latin America: ESPN (Full SNR Package)
Asia*: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Major League Rugby Stories from May 29, 2026
- How to Watch: Week 10 - MLR
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