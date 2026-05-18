Seattle Seawolves Cap Community Weekend with Statement Win

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Seawolves delivered a spectacular performance on Sunday afternoon, closing out a memorable weekend of rugby and community engagement with a commanding victory over Anthem Rugby Carolina at Starfire Stadium during the club's annual Seawolves Salute to Service Night.

In front of a sell-out crowd at a sunny 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, May 17, the Seawolves ran in nine tries in an electrifying display of attacking rugby, overpowering Anthem Rugby Carolina with relentless pace and physicality from start to finish. Eight different Seawolves crossed the try line, showcasing the club's depth and balance as both forwards and backs contributed to the offensive explosion.

The fast-paced contest saw Seattle dictate tempo throughout the match, with Anthem unable to match the speed and intensity of the Seawolves attack.

An additional highlight for Seattle supporters was the return of Dorian Jones, who made his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury. All 23 rostered Seawolves featured during the match, further emphasizing the squad's depth and collective effort in one of the team's most complete performances of the year.

The evening also served as a special celebration of several key figures who have helped shape the Seawolves organization throughout its history.

The Seawolves honored James Kimerer as a Seawolves Legend in recognition of his 100th match as the club's Head of Strength and Conditioning. Mike McLaury from SPT was also recognized for reaching 100 matches as the team's Athletic Trainer (ATC), marking another significant milestone for the club's performance and medical staff.

At the conclusion of the evening, the organization held a special on-field ceremony honoring club captain and founding member Riekert Hattingh for earning his 100th cap for the Seawolves - a remarkable achievement accomplished entirely as captain of the club he helped build from the beginning.

The five-point victory moves the Seawolves into the number two position in the Major League Rugby standings as the playoff race intensifies.

Sunday's victory capped off a full weekend of rugby and community celebration hosted by the club. On Saturday morning, the Seawolves welcomed a hundred participants to a successful inaugural community 5K Run and Kids Dash, beginning at the Family Fun Center in Tukwila. Later that afternoon, Starfire Stadium hosted the Washington High School State Rugby Championships, where Liberty men's captured their division title while the Crusaders women's side claimed championship honors in their respective competitions.

The Seawolves now turn their attention to a massive road matchup against the league-leading Chicago Hounds on Sunday Night Rugby in Chicago, with playoff positioning continuing to tighten across Major League Rugby.

Fans are encouraged to join the team's official watch party for the matchup against Chicago at Moss Bay Hall on May 24 at 1:00 p.m., as Seawolves supporters gather to cheer on the club during a critical late-season showdown.

With momentum building, a healthy squad returning, and the Seattle faithful behind them, the Seawolves head into the final stretch of the season firing on all cylinders.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 18, 2026

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