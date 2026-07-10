Drew Dambreville Departs Seattle Seawolves as Chief Operating Officer

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Drew Dambreville, Chief Operating Officer of the Seattle Seawolves, has announced his departure from the organization after two seasons with the club. Dambreville joined the Seawolves in 2024 and is stepping down to pursue new opportunities following a tenure focused on match day experience, community engagement and expanding partnerships across the region.

"I am immensely grateful to the fans, players and staff of the Seawolves for their unwavering support during my time here," Dambreville said. "It has been an honor to be part of such a passionate and talented organization. Together, we have worked hard to elevate the club and the sport of rugby in our community, and I am proud to leave the Seawolves better than I found them."

Seattle Seawolves President JoAnne Anderson recognized Dambreville's contributions to the club and the broader rugby community.

"Drew has been a valued member of the Seawolves organization, and we appreciate the ingenuity and commitment he brought to the club," Anderson said. "His work elevated our match day experience and grew our community engagement across the region. We thank Drew for his contributions and wish him continued success in his next chapter."

As the Seawolves look ahead, the organization remains focused on building from a position of strength. The club will continue advancing priorities across professional competition, fan engagement, youth development, community programming and partnerships and regional rugby growth while creating new opportunities for supporters, partners and families to connect with the team.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 10, 2026

Drew Dambreville Departs Seattle Seawolves as Chief Operating Officer - Seattle Seawolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.