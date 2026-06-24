Former Seawolf Devin Short Joins Married at First Sight

Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







From match day to wedding day.

Former Seattle Seawolves flanker Devin Short is heading from the rugby pitch to reality television as a cast member on Season 20 of Married at First Sight.

The milestone season takes place in Seattle and premieres Sunday, July 12, exclusively on Peacock. Devin, 26, joins a group of local singles meeting their spouses for the first time at the altar.

From the pitch to a different kind of match. A Familiar Face for Seawolves Fans

Devin represented the Seattle Seawolves during the 2024 and 2025 Major League Rugby seasons, making 23 appearances for the club.

During his time in Seattle, he recorded 170 tackles, gained 426 meters and scored two tries. He also helped the Seawolves reach the 2024 MLR Championship Final.

Devin retired from professional rugby following the 2025 season after eight years and 77 appearances in Major League Rugby. Seattle Takes Center Stage

Season 20 follows Seattle-based singles through their weddings, honeymoons and first eight weeks of marriage.

The couples will then reach Decision Day, when they choose whether to remain married or go their separate ways.

The season also introduces relationship experts Paul C. Brunson and Dr. Lisa Paz, who will guide the couples throughout the experience. How to Watch

Married at First Sight Season 20 premieres Sunday, July 12, exclusively on Peacock.

New episodes begin streaming weekly on Thursdays starting July 16. The 20-episode season concludes with the finale and reunion on August 27.

Watch Devin take on a different kind of match this summer on Peacock.







Major League Rugby Stories from June 24, 2026

Former Seawolf Devin Short Joins Married at First Sight - Seattle Seawolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.