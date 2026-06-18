2026 Supporters Player of the Year Voting Now Open
Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
TUKWILA, Wash. - The Seattle Seawolves are proud to announce that voting is now open for the 2026 Supporters Player of the Year Award.
The annual award gives fans the opportunity to recognize the player who made the greatest impact on and off the pitch throughout the 2026 Major League Rugby season.
Whether it was a game-changing performance, leadership during difficult moments, dedication to the community, or unwavering commitment to the jersey, the final decision belongs to the supporters.
"The Supporters Player of the Year Award is one of the club's most meaningful honors because it comes directly from the fans who stand behind the team every step of the way."
Who Will Take Home the Award?
Throughout the 2026 season, Seawolves players delivered memorable moments, hard-fought victories, and countless contributions both on and off the field.
Now it is time for supporters to decide who best embodied the spirit of the Seattle Seawolves.
Eligible Players
Backs
André Warner
Calvin Luilamaga
Dan Kriel
Davy Coetzer
Divan Rossouw
Dorian Jones
Drake Davis
Duncan Matthews
JP Smith
Lauina Futi
Mark Bennett
Michael Hand
Nick Boyer
Nolan Tuamoheloa
Rufus McLean
Forwards
Callum Botchar
Charlie Walsh
Dewald Donald
Dewald Kotze
Ezekiel Lindenmuth
Harison Mataele
Ignacio Péculo
Kalisi Moli
LaRome White
Liki Chan-Tung
Marno Redelinghuys
Mason Pedersen
Paddy Ryan
Rhyno Herbst
Riekert Hattingh
Sean McNulty
Tiai Vavao
Your Vote Matters
The Supporters Player of the Year Award celebrates more than statistics.
Supporters are encouraged to consider the entire season when making their selection, including performances on matchday, contributions to the community, leadership within the squad, and commitment to representing the club.
Vote Today
Help recognize the player who earned your support throughout the 2026 season.
Vote now: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeJ7hvzP5Obo8hQYbio2yA0Awwn4rnK_UD_7MXjLT2QuV7v7Q/viewform
Winner to Be Announced at End of Season Awards
Voting will remain open for a limited time before the winner is revealed during the Seattle Seawolves End of Season Awards.
Supporters can submit their vote today by visiting: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeJ7hvzP5Obo8hQYbio2yA0Awwn4rnK_UD_7MXjLT2QuV7v7Q/viewform
Thank you for supporting the Seattle Seawolves throughout the 2026 season.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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