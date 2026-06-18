2026 Supporters Player of the Year Voting Now Open

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







TUKWILA, Wash. - The Seattle Seawolves are proud to announce that voting is now open for the 2026 Supporters Player of the Year Award.

The annual award gives fans the opportunity to recognize the player who made the greatest impact on and off the pitch throughout the 2026 Major League Rugby season.

Whether it was a game-changing performance, leadership during difficult moments, dedication to the community, or unwavering commitment to the jersey, the final decision belongs to the supporters.

"The Supporters Player of the Year Award is one of the club's most meaningful honors because it comes directly from the fans who stand behind the team every step of the way."

Who Will Take Home the Award?

Throughout the 2026 season, Seawolves players delivered memorable moments, hard-fought victories, and countless contributions both on and off the field.

Now it is time for supporters to decide who best embodied the spirit of the Seattle Seawolves.

Eligible Players

Backs

André Warner

Calvin Luilamaga

Dan Kriel

Davy Coetzer

Divan Rossouw

Dorian Jones

Drake Davis

Duncan Matthews

JP Smith

Lauina Futi

Mark Bennett

Michael Hand

Nick Boyer

Nolan Tuamoheloa

Rufus McLean

Forwards

Callum Botchar

Charlie Walsh

Dewald Donald

Dewald Kotze

Ezekiel Lindenmuth

Harison Mataele

Ignacio Péculo

Kalisi Moli

LaRome White

Liki Chan-Tung

Marno Redelinghuys

Mason Pedersen

Paddy Ryan

Rhyno Herbst

Riekert Hattingh

Sean McNulty

Tiai Vavao

Your Vote Matters

The Supporters Player of the Year Award celebrates more than statistics.

Supporters are encouraged to consider the entire season when making their selection, including performances on matchday, contributions to the community, leadership within the squad, and commitment to representing the club.

Vote Today

Help recognize the player who earned your support throughout the 2026 season.

Vote now: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeJ7hvzP5Obo8hQYbio2yA0Awwn4rnK_UD_7MXjLT2QuV7v7Q/viewform

Winner to Be Announced at End of Season Awards

Voting will remain open for a limited time before the winner is revealed during the Seattle Seawolves End of Season Awards.

Supporters can submit their vote today by visiting: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeJ7hvzP5Obo8hQYbio2yA0Awwn4rnK_UD_7MXjLT2QuV7v7Q/viewform

Thank you for supporting the Seattle Seawolves throughout the 2026 season.







Major League Rugby Stories from June 17, 2026

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