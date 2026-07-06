Four Seawolves Help Eagles Open Nations Cup with Dramatic Independence Day Victory

Published on July 6, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The USA Men's Eagles opened the 2026 Nations Cup with a dramatic 30-29 victory over Portugal on Independence Day, with four Seattle Seawolves representing the club on the international stage. Paddy Ryan, Rufus McLean, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, and Mason Pedersen all featured as the Eagles secured a thrilling comeback win in front of a home crowd at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver. Ryan Scores as Eagles Rally

Portugal made a fast start, scoring two early tries to build a 12-0 advantage before the Eagles responded. Seattle Seawolves No. 8 Paddy Ryan crossed the try line in the 29th minute after sustained pressure near the goal line, bringing the United States back within striking distance after Cory Daniel had already opened the scoring for the hosts.

Dominic Besag added another try just before halftime to give the Eagles a 21-19 lead at the break, completing an impressive turnaround after the early deficit. Seawolves Make Their Mark

Ryan started at No. 8 and delivered another strong performance in an Eagles jersey, contributing one of the team's three tries in a physical contest.

Rufus McLean earned the start on the wing and played 62 minutes, providing pace and work rate throughout the opening hour.

Mason Pedersen made his USA Men's Eagles debut when he entered the match in the 62nd minute, becoming the latest Seawolves player to earn an international cap.

Just four minutes later, fellow Seawolves prop Ezekiel Lindenmuth entered the match, helping the Eagles close out the final stages as Portugal searched for a late winner. Hilsenbeck Delivers the Winner

The second half remained tightly contested as both sides exchanged penalties before Portugal reclaimed the lead with a converted try in the 63rd minute.

Portugal's discipline proved costly throughout the evening, receiving two red cards that left the visitors playing with 13 men during the closing stages. The Eagles maintained pressure deep inside Portuguese territory before earning a penalty in the 79th minute.

Flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck calmly converted the kick to restore the American lead at 30-29, sealing a memorable victory in the opening match of the inaugural Nations Cup. Looking Ahead

The victory gives the Eagles a perfect start to their Nations Cup campaign as they continue preparations for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The United States will return to action on Saturday, July 11, against Zimbabwe in Charlotte, North Carolina, before concluding the tournament against Spain on July 18.

With four players contributing to the opening-round victory, the Seattle Seawolves once again demonstrated the club's growing influence on the international stage as Eagles rugby continues its summer campaign.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 6, 2026

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