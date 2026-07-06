High-scoring Thriller Between Canada's Men's Rugby Team And Spain Ends In A Draw

Published on July 6, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Canada's Men's Rugby Team kicked off their World Rugby Nations Cup campaign with a hard-fought draw against Spain ending with a 42-42 finish on a cool-summer night in Edmonton.

Rugby Canada Media

Saturday, July 4, 2026 (Edmonton, Alberta) - Canada's Men's Rugby Team kicked off their World Rugby Nations Cup campaign with a hard-fought draw against Spain ending with a 42-42 finish on a cool-summer night in Edmonton.

A PHYSICAL BACK-AND-FORTH BATTLE

The match ignited in the 3rd minute when Spain's fly-half Gonzalo Lopez executed a cross-kick to open the scoring and following up with a difficult conversion from out wide to take an early 7-0 lead. Canada answered back in the 8th minute following a relentless driving effort near the 5-meter line. After being held up initially, Canada opted for a quick tap-and-go, allowing Mason Flesch to power through the Spanish pack with a pick-and-go try. Peter Nelson calmly slotted the conversion to tie the game 7-7.

The deadlock didn't last long; just two minutes later, Spain's Antonio Ray Suarez sliced through the Canadian defense, using a driving maul to breach the Canadian defence. Another tough conversion from Lopez pushed Spain back ahead 14-7.

Canada struck back after winning a crucial lineout deep in Spanish territory. Off a powerful driving maul, Canada's Tyler Ardron broke free and delivered a spectacular offload to Jason Higgins, who crossed the line to score. Nelson notched his second conversion of the evening, leveling the scoreboard at 14-14.

In the 22nd minute, Spain's Estanislao Bay found space to score, and with the fly-half's third successful conversion, Spain reclaimed a 21-14 lead.

Canada capitalised on a late opportunity in the 41st minute, utilizing their "bread and butter" maul from a lineout on Spain's 22. After the backs and forwards battled relentlessly with the Spanish defense, Canada charged to the 5-meter line off a penalty. Moments later, Canada's Flesch snuck through the defense with a diving try. Nelson kept his kicking record perfect with the conversion, sending both teams into the locker rooms locked at 21-21.

CANADA STAY STRONG RIGHT TO THE END

Spain wasted no time in the second half as Bay slid in for an early try. The successful conversion put Spain ahead 28-21. Canada fought right back, building territory on the back of powerful, crashing carries from Piers von Dadelszen. This sustained pressure paved the way for Ardron to cross the line at the 46th-minute out wide following a series of quick, clinical phases. Peter Nelson brilliantly slotted the conversion from a difficult angle to tie the match at 28-28. Nelson would leave the match shortly after, with Takoda McMullin stepping into the match.

Canada kept the momentum going with captain Andrew Quattrin driving right through the Spanish defense for a powerful try in the 57th-minute. Cooper Coats slotted the conversion, handing Canada their very first lead of the match at 35-28.

Despite receiving a yellow card in the 61st-minute, Spain then threatened deep in Canadian territory, but Canada's forwards dug in, executing a crucial turnover to preserve the lead as fresh legs arrived in the form of Sam Miller and Kyle Steeves.

Spain remained relentless in their pursuit in tying up the match and did just so in the 69th minute as they put their own rolling maul on display for Luca Tabarot to score, knotting the game up at 35-35.

After a valiant effort and what seemed like a dozen plus sequences at the Spanish line, Canada knocked the ball on in their most recent chance to reclaim the lead. Building on that momentum, Spain intercepted a Canadian play just a minute later, with Kerman Aurrekoetxea going the distance to score with 11 minutes left on the clock and reclaiming a 42-35 lead.

Canada held strong, despite the time running out and in the final seconds of the match, executed a beautiful team try which ended with Kyle Tremblay placing the ball down just outside the uprights for his first career try. McMullin who now had the weight of the match on his shoulders remained calm, cool, and collected under immense pressure, nailing his first conversion of the game on the final play, securing a hard-fought draw for the Canadians.

FROM THE COACH

"There was some excellent rugby played and some fantastic spirit that was necessary to carry us through 80-minutes. It was also frustrating as there was a match to be won there and we let that slip.

The forwards were excellent in the set piece, particularly through the line-out drive. We had three different players convert and a couple of really good multi-phased attacking plays that got uspoints. Ultimately, a little bit of discipline needed in some areas and some strategic decisions during that match that gave Spain more of an opportunity then we made them work for.

With a result like this, you try and find the positive and then improve on what you can."

CANADIAN MILESTONES

Kyle Tremblay notched his first try and Josh McIndoe earned his first cap for Canada's Men's Rugby Team today against Spain. Cole Keith earned his 45th cap for Canada while Andrew Quattrin earned his 30th and Tyler Ardron his 40th.

CANADA SCORING SUMMARY

Tries: Mason Flesch (2T), Jason Higgins (1T), Tyler Ardron (1T), Andrew Quattrin (1T), Kyle Tremblay (1T),

Conversions: Peter Nelson (4C), Cooper Coats (1C), Takoda McMullin (1C)

NEXT FOR CANADA'S MEN'S RUGBY TEAM

Tonga vs Spain

Saturday July 11, 2026

3:45pm MDT / 2:45pm PDT / 5:45pm ET

Clarke Stadium, Edmonton

Canada's Men's Rugby Team vs Portugal

Saturday July 11, 2026

7:00pm MDT / 6:00pm PDT / 9:00pm ET

Clarke Stadium, Edmonton

Tonga vs Portugal

Saturday July 18, 2026

3:45pm CDT / 1:45pm PDT / 4:45pm ET

Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

Canada's Men's Rugby Team vs Zimbabwe

Saturday July 18, 2026

7:00 pm CDT / 5:00pm PDT / 8:00pm ET

Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

Buy your tickets now at ticketmaster.ca.

CANADA'S MEN'S RUGBY TEAM'S MATCH DAY ROSTER VS SPAIN

1. Calixto Martinez (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / Old Glory DC (12 caps)

2. Andrew Quattrin (Holland Landing, ON) - Aurora Barbarians / US Carcassonne (29 caps)

3. Cole Keith (Sussex NB) - Belleisle Rovers RFC / Doncaster Knights (44 caps)

4. Piers Von Dadelszen (Vancouver, BC) - Meralomas / New England Free Jacks (13 caps)

5. Izzak Kelly (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / SL Benfica (13 caps)

6. Mason Flesch (Cobourg, ON) - Cobourg Saxons / Chicago Hounds (20 caps)

7. Lucas Rumball (Scarborough, ON) - Balmy Beach Rugby Club / Chicago Hounds (65 caps)

8. Tyler Ardron (Lakefield, ON) - Peterborough Pagans / Castres Olympique (39 caps)

9. Jason Higgins (Cork, IRE) - Cork Constitution (27 caps)

10. Cooper Coats (Halifax, NS) - Halifax Tars RFC / UVIC Vikes (21 caps)

11. Noah Flesch (Cobourg, ON) - Cobourg Saxons / Peñarol Rugby (11 caps)

12. Josh McIndoe (Victoria, BC) - Castaway Wanderers / UVIC Vikes (0 caps)

13. Spencer Jones (Cambridge, NZ) - Hamilton Old Boys (14 caps)

14. Kyle Tremblay (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC (4 caps)

15. Peter Nelson (Dungannon, NIR) - Dungannon RFC (35 caps)

FINISHERS

16. Dewald Kotze (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC / Seattle Seawolves (13 caps)

17. Sam Miller (Mount Denson, NS) - Valley Rugby Union / Benfica SL (4 caps)

18. Kyle Steeves (Winnipeg, MB) - Winnipeg Wombats / Hunter Wildfires (5 caps)

19. Daragh Doyle (Quebec City, QC) - Clontarf FC (0 caps)

20. Siôn Parry (Cardiff, WAL) - Rhiwbina RFC / Ebbw Vale RFC (16 caps)

21. Brock Gallagher (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC (12 caps)

22. Jacob Ince (Oakville, ON) - Guelph Gryphons / Taranaki Rugby (0 caps)

23. Takoda McMullin (White Rock, BC) - University of British Columbia / Bayside RFC (5 caps)







Major League Rugby Stories from July 6, 2026

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