Fireworks for the USA Men's Eagles on Independence Day

Published on July 6, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







It was a celebratory July 4th in Denver for the USA Men's Eagles, defeating Portugal 30-29 in the opening match of the 2026 Nations Cup.

USA Rugby by Calder Cahill

The night was capped off by fireworks at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, but only after fireworks on the pitch and a game-winning penalty goal from flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck in the 79th minute. The match was a tight scoreline throughout, with the only large lead coming from Portugal, who ran out early 12-0, but the Eagles clawed back with forced penalties and the boot of Hilsenbeck, which accounted for 15 points on the night. Portugal's discipline played a factor in momentum for the visitors, as they collected three cards tonight, with two being red. Ultimately the USA composure in the last few minutes allowed them a chance for posts and the win.

The Men's Eagles will next head to Charlotte, NC for the second round against Zimbabwe of this inaugural Nations Cup, July 11 at 7:30pm on Paramount+. Tickets are still available on usa.rugby/tickets.

Head Coach Scott Lawrence said post-match, "We're pleased to get a win for our rugby community on the Fourth of July, and we're proud of the boys for sticking to the basics and sticking to the game plan that we put in. The best part is we still have a lot of things that we can do better. We can improve from here."

MATCH REPORT AND STATS »

The USA secured a hard-fought 30-29 victory against Portugal in a thriller, defined by lead changes and intense disciplinary drama. Manuel Cardoso Pinto was the star early, touching down for a hat-trick of tries within the first 23 minutes. The USA were able to get back in the game from there, answering back with close-range tries from Cory Daniel and Paddy Ryan. The match's momentum took a sharp turn in the 31st minute when Portugal's Manuel Vareiro was shown a straight red card. Capitalizing on the numerical advantage just before the halftime whistle, a brilliant sequence set up Dominic Besag to cross the try line, giving the USA a narrow 21-19 lead heading into the locker room.

The second half developed into a tense tactical battle punctuated by precision kicking and further cards. Portugal's Samuel Marques reclaimed the lead early with a penalty goal, but Chris Hilsenbeck answered back with two consecutive penalties of his own to put the Americans ahead 27-22. In the 62nd minute the USA were caught on the back foot by a line-break from Raffaele Storti to set up another Portuguese try, which Hugo Aubry converted to snatch back a 29-27 lead. The visiting side's momentum was instantly derailed, however, when replacement Pedro Vicente was handed Portugal's second red card in the 64th minute, reducing the visitors to just 13 men for the final stretch of the match.

The USA did well late to keep possession and forced a penalty in the dying moments of the game. Hilsenbeck once again stepped up and slotted the crucial penalty kick, securing a 30-29 victory for the USA.

The Men's Eagles will next head to Charlotte, NC for the second round against Zimbabwe of this inaugural Nations Cup, July 11 at 7:30pm on Paramount+. Tickets are still available on usa.rugby/tickets.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 6, 2026

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