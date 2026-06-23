Four Seawolves Named to 2026 USA Men's Eagles Squad

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Four Seattle Seawolves have been selected for the USA Men's Eagles squad ahead of three international Test matches this July.

Paddy Ryan, Mason Pedersen, Rufus McLean and Ezekiel Lindenmuth were named to the 31-player squad set to assemble in Denver following the conclusion of the Major League Rugby season.

The Nations Cup marks the start of the Eagles' 2026 Test campaign and another step toward the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Four Seawolves Join the Eagles

The four selected Seawolves bring a mix of international experience, physicality and emerging talent to the USA squad.

Paddy Ryan

Eagle No. 560

Ryan returns to the national team setup following a productive season in the Seattle forward pack.

The flanker started all 11 of his appearances for the Seawolves and finished the season with seven tries, 153 tackles, 217 meters gained and 35 points. He also recorded one assist and 29 defenders beaten.

Mason Pedersen

Uncapped

Pedersen is one of seven uncapped players selected for the Nations Cup squad. The Seattle prop will have the opportunity to earn his first USA Men's Eagles cap during the July window.

Pedersen appeared in nine matches for Seattle, making six starts. He scored two tries, completed 63 tackles and gained 49 meters during the 2026 Major League Rugby season.

Rufus McLean

Eagle No. 595

McLean joins the Eagles after making his USA debut and brings speed and attacking ability to the backline.

The wing appeared twice for Seattle this season and scored two tries, producing 10 points from limited match time.

Ezekiel Lindenmuth

Eagle No. 594

Lindenmuth returns to international duty as part of a strong Eagles forward group.

The prop started all eight of his appearances for the Seawolves, scoring two tries while completing 59 tackles and gaining 66 meters. He also recorded 10 defenders beaten and finished the season with 10 points.

Building Toward Rugby World Cup 2027

USA Men's Eagles Head Coach Scott Lawrence described the July series as an important opportunity to reconnect the squad and establish its identity.

"July is about bringing our core playing group and new coaching staff together for the first time in seven months."

Lawrence also described the Nations Cup as:

"The first step in a 13-match journey through 2026."

The Eagles will begin their campaign against Portugal before traveling to North Carolina for matches against Zimbabwe and Spain.

Seawolves Represented on the Coaching Staff

Seattle Seawolves coach Steve Brett has also joined the USA Men's Eagles staff as Assistant Coach for Attack and Kicking.

Brett will work alongside Lawrence and the Eagles coaching group throughout the Nations Cup campaign.

2026 Nations Cup Schedule

USA vs. Portugal

July 4 at 9:00 PM ET

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Denver, Colorado

USA vs. Zimbabwe

July 11 at 7:30 PM ET

American Legion Memorial Stadium

Charlotte, North Carolina

USA vs. Spain

July 18 at 7:30 PM ET

First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park

Cary, North Carolina

All three matches will be broadcast live on Paramount+.

Support the Seawolves on the International Stage

Follow Paddy Ryan, Mason Pedersen, Rufus McLean and Ezekiel Lindenmuth as they represent the United States during the 2026 Nations Cup.

Read the full USA Rugby announcement:

https://eagles.rugby/news/usa-mens-eagles-squad-set-to-launch-nations-cup-campaign-2026622

Purchase Nations Cup tickets:

https://eagles.rugby/tickets

USA Rugby x #TogetherWeHunt







Major League Rugby Stories from June 23, 2026

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