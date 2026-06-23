USA Men's Eagles Squad Set to Launch Nations Cup Campaign

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







USA Rugby Men's Eagles Head Coach Scott Lawrence and coaching staff have named the 31 player squad set to assemble in Denver this week ahead of their upcoming Nations Cup campaign.

The assembly sees the conclusion of the Major League Rugby (MLR) season and marks the official start of the Eagles' Test season as they begin setting the foundation for the upcoming 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The squad features a blend of familiar USA stalwarts and new talent with 7 uncapped players named to the set up. Looking to make their USA debuts, Cassh Maluia, Lance Williams and Ma'ake Muti (California Legion), John Rizzo (Old Glory DC) Julian Roberts (Anthem Rugby Carolina) Mason Pedersen (Seattle Seawolves) and Perry Mayo currently playing with French side, USON Nevers join the assembly.

Team training will get underway in Denver as they dial in on preparations before kicking off their slate of international test matches. The team will first take on Portugal before heading to Charlotte and Cary, North Carolina where they will face Zimbabwe before their third match of the series against Spain. Tickets available at https://eagles.rugby/tickets.

Lawrence commented;

"July is about bringing our core playing group and new coaching staff together for the first time in seven months. With limited preparation time before facing a Portugal side that has already spent significant time together this year and is coming off a successful European campaign, our focus will be on establishing the foundations of our identity and developing to perform in the key moments that decide Test matches."

"Our leadership group understands that July is the first step in a 13-match journey through 2026. This squad reflects the players we believe are best positioned for this window, while others will continue their preparation through injury management, targeted development opportunities, and competitive match exposure before joining the Eagles later in the year."

The series acts as a launchpad for a demanding 2026 international calendar curated to ensure the team is ready for RWC 2027. Facing a cohesive and match-fit Portugal team right out of the gates will provide an immediate litmus test for Coach Lawrence's side.

USA fans can catch the Eagles live in Colorado and North Carolina with tickets still available at https://eagles.rugby/tickets.

Fans can get closer to the action with USA Eagles Experiences at https://usaeagles-experiences.com. All match action will be broadcast live on Paramount+

2026 USA Men's Eagles Nations Cup Squad

Name Team

Alex Maughan Anthem Rugby Carolina

Benjamin Bonasso Old Glory DC

Brandon Harvey Chicago Hounds

Cassh Maluia* California Legion

Chris Hilsenbeck Chicago Hounds

Conner Mooneyham Anthem Rugby Carolina

Cory Daniel Old Glory DC

Dom Besag St. Mary's College

Ethan McVeigh New England Free Jacks

Ezekiel Lindenmuth Seattle Seawolves

Jack Iscaro Stade Francais

Jason Damm California Legion

Joe Mano California Legion

John Rizzo* Old Glory DC

Julian Roberts* Anthem Rugby Carolina

Kapeli Pifeleti Provence Rugby

Lance Williams* California Legion

Luke Carty Anthem Rugby Carolina

Ma'ake Muti* California Legion

Makeen Alikhan Anthem Rugby Carolina

Mason Pedersen* Seattle Seawolves

Mitch Wilson New England Free Jacks

Nafii Ma'afu Union Sportive Montalbanaise

Nathan Den Hoedt Chicago Hounds

Paddy Ryan Seattle Seawolves

Perry Mayo* USON Nevers

Ruben De Haas California Legion

Rufus McLean Seattle Seawolves

Shilo Klein Zebre Parma

Tavite Lopeti Chicago Hounds

Tonga Kofe California Legion

*Denotes uncapped player

Returning to Play

Payton Telea-Ilalio

Oti Pifeleti

David Aiun'u

Kaleb Geiger

Joe Taufete'e

Sean McNulty

Rhyno Herbst

Sam Golla

Christian Poidevin

Marno Redelinghuys

Jamason Fa'ana Schultz

Zion Going

AJ MacGinty

Jack Walsh

Mark O'Keeffe

Oscar Treacy*

2026 USA Men's Eagles Nations Cup Schedule

July 4th | USA vs Portugal

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, Denver, CO - 9:00pm ET

July 11th | USA vs Zimbabwe

American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC - 7:30pm ET

July 18th | USA vs Spain

First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC - 7:30pm ET

Buy Tickets now

2026 USA Men's Eagles Coaches & Staff

Scott Lawrence | Head Coach

Agustin Cavalieri | Assistant Coach - Forwards

Blake Bradford | Assistant Coach - Scrum

David Williams | Assistant Coach - Transition and Attack

Nathan Grey | Assistant Coach - Defense

Steve Brett | Assistant Coach - Attack and Kicking

Andy Friend | Technical Advisor

Davie Gray | Mindset Coach

Jimmy Harrison | Head of Analysis

Jim Molony | Head of Performance

Rodolfo Broggi | Strength and Conditioning Coach

Lauren DeLuca | Team Registered Dietician

Michael Buonopane | Head Athletic Trainer

Michael Sheridan | Athletic Trainer

Willie Berlanga | Massage Therapist

Dr. Matthew Schmitz | Team Doctor

Dr. Corey Wells | Team Doctor

Alana Gattinger | Head of High Performance Operations

Nick Colling | Team Manager







Major League Rugby Stories from June 23, 2026

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