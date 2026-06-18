How to Watch the Major League Rugby Championship Around the World
Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
The pregame show sets the stage for the biggest match of the season, breaking down both finalists, the storylines that got them here, and everything on the line when the whistle blows.
Chicago Hounds vs California Legion at 8 PM ET
US TV: ESPN2 Pregame show and match
US Streaming: ESPN+ (Full Package)
Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV (Full Package)
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports (Full Package)
New Zealand: Sky Sports (Full Package)
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN (Full Package)
Latin America: ESPN (Full Package)
Australia: Stan Sports (Full Package)
Asia*: Premier Sports (Full Package)
Select territories on Rugby Pass TV
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
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