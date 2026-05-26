Seawolves Fall to League-Leading Hounds in Top-Of-The-Table Clash

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







CHICAGO, Ill. - The Seattle Seawolves faced a stern test on the road this weekend, falling to the league-leading Chicago Hounds in a hard-fought No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup.

Entering the contest sitting second on the Major League Rugby ladder, Seattle battled throughout but were ultimately undone by Chicago's relentless attacking pressure and clinical finishing. The Hounds crossed for four tries in the opening half before adding another five in the second period to secure the result.

Chicago controlled much of the possession and territory throughout the match, while Seattle's defensive struggles proved costly. A high number of missed tackles and a handful of conceded line-outs compounded the challenge for the Seawolves despite an otherwise disciplined performance that saw no cards issued by either side.

One bright spot for Seattle was the standout performance of Mason Pedersen. Pedersen delivered a complete effort on both sides of the ball, recording two key turnovers, scoring a try, and producing a crucial try-saving tackle that highlighted his work rate and determination.

Duncan Matthews also delivered an outstanding performance for Seattle despite the result, consistently threatening the Chicago defense with his attacking runs. Matthews recorded multiple clean breaks and led the Seawolves with 109 metres carried, while beating six defenders over the course of the match. His creativity and physicality with ball in hand were rewarded with a key try assist as he helped generate one of Seattle's best attacking moments of the night.

The Seawolves now turn their attention toward two critical home fixtures to close out the regular season.

Seattle returns home on Sunday, May 31, for another installment of the Coffee Cup rivalry against the New England Free Jacks during Fan Appreciation Night. The club will then conclude its regular season home schedule on Sunday, June 7, at 4:00 p.m. against the San Diego Legion as the organization hosts its inaugural Pride Night celebration.

Fans are encouraged to pack Starfire Stadium and help push the Seawolves toward a strong finish to the season and lock in a home playoff match.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.seawolves.rugby.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 26, 2026

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