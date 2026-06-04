Seattle Seawolves Home Playoff on the Line this Sunday

Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - The Seattle Seawolves return to Starfire Stadium this Sunday for one of the most consequential regular-season matches in club history as they face West Coast rivals the California Legion with home playoff hosting rights hanging in the balance.

Fresh off a statement victory over the New England Free Jacks that secured the coveted Coffee Cup and earned the Seawolves Major League Rugby Team of the Week honors, Seattle enters the final round of the regular season with momentum, confidence, and everything to play for.

The playoff picture could not be clearer. Seattle has already secured its place in the postseason, marking the club's seventh playoff appearance in eight opportunities, excluding the shortened 2020 season. However, Sunday's matchup will determine where the Seawolves begin their playoff journey.

Currently sitting behind second-place California Legion, the Seawolves must finish ahead at least one standing point on match day to earn the right to host next week's MLR Semifinal at Starfire Stadium.

For Seattle to secure a home playoff match, one of the following scenarios must occur:

Seattle wins with a full five competition points while limiting Legion to a single bonus point.

Seattle wins and earns four competition points while holding Legion without a bonus point.

Meanwhile, California controls its own destiny. If Legion secures two losing bonus points in defeat, they will retain second place and earn the right to host the Semifinal.

With playoff intensity arriving a week early, Head Coach Allen Clarke knows the challenge ahead.

"This is exactly the kind of match you want to be involved in." Said Coach Clarke. "Two quality teams, playoff rugby on the line, and a packed Starfire crowd behind us. Legion has been one of the form teams all season, but we've built momentum at the right time and earned the opportunity to be in this position. The players understand what's at stake--not just for us, but for our loyal supporters. We're determined to earn the right to bring another playoff match to Seattle and give our fans a special occasion they can be proud of" A key figure in Seattle's recent success has been veteran prop Paddy Ryan, who earned Man of the Match honors in last week's victory over New England. Ryan's experience, leadership, and physical presence up front will be critical as the Seawolves battle one of the league's most formidable forward packs.

Since joining the Seawolves this season, fly-half Davy Coetzer has made an immediate impact in the No. 10 jersey. The South African playmaker has tallied 77 points in seven matches, including three tries and 19 conversions, providing Seattle with a steady hand in attack and one of the league's most reliable scoring threats which will be crucial in this game where every point matters.

Beyond the playoff implications, Sunday promises to be one of the biggest celebrations of the season as the Seawolves host Pride Night. Following the start of Pride Month on June 1, fans can expect a vibrant evening featuring special entertainment, exclusive Pride merchandise, community recognition, halftime show and celebrations honoring the diversity and inclusivity that make Seattle unique.

The club will also recognize four Seattle rugby icons as they are officially inducted as Seattle Seawolves Legends, honoring their lasting contributions to the growth and success of rugby in the Pacific Northwest.

Kevin Swiryn - A standout professional player and coach from 2008 to 2017, Swiryn's impact on rugby spans nearly a decade, from all sides of the ball, playing, coaching and commentating.

Suliasi Tamaivena and Sitiveni Tamaivena - Twin brothers, and fan favorites represented Seattle from 2020 to 2022. Their passion, physicality, and dedication to the club helped strengthen the Seawolves culture during a pivotal period in team history.

Kevin Flynn - One of the foundational figures in Seattle rugby, Flynn served as a previous Seawolves manager since the inception of the MLR and has been a long running President of the Seattle Rugby Club. His tireless work behind the scenes helped build the inception and infrastructure of the league, community connections, and culture that have enabled rugby to thrive in Seattle for generations.

"These individuals represent the very best of Seattle rugby," said Seawolves COO, Drew Dambreville.

"Their contributions extend far beyond wins and losses. They helped build the foundation that this club stands on today, and it's fitting that we celebrate their achievements on one of the biggest nights of the season."

With playoff rugby, Pride Night festivities, new legends being honored, and a passionate Seattle crowd expected to fill Starfire Stadium, the stage is set for a memorable night in Major League Rugby.

One match. One opportunity. One goal.

The road to the championship runs through Seattle--if the Seawolves can earn it.

Match Information Match: Seattle Seawolves vs. San Diego Legion Date: Sunday, June 7 Venue: Starfire Stadium Kickoff: 7pm PDT Tickets are available although a limited number of tickets remain.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.seawolves.rugby. Media who would like to attend any home matches are encouraged to reach out to Olivia@seawolves.rugby. About the Seattle Seawolves The last remaining founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 and claimed the first-ever MLR Championship vs Glendale Raptors. In 2019, the Seawolves claimed the second MLR title against San Diego Legion, making them the first back-to-back title holders in MLR history.

The Seawolves are also the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in their respective league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle's professional sports history. In 2022 and 2024 the Seawolves won the Western Conference Championship. In 2024 and 2025 fans of The Seattle Times voted the Seawolves the Best Sports Team in the PNW.

Continuing to be a beacon for Seattle sports, they were also first in the league for media mentions in 2024. For the most up-to-date Seattle Seawolves news, follow us on social @Seawolvesrugby.

About Major League Rugby Major League Rugby is a professional sports league representing the highest level of rugby competition in North America. MLR prides itself in fostering intense, high-stakes competition while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of Respect, Inclusivity, and Tradition. Matches are televised on ESPN, with many ESPN Sunday Night specials in 2026, among other national and local market platforms. For more information, visit www.Majorleague.Rugby and follow @USMLR on Twitter and Instagram.

About the MLR Points System Major League Rugby (MLR) uses the standard rugby union points system. Teams are awarded 4 points for a win, 2 points for a draw, and 0 points for a loss. Additionally, teams can earn up to two bonus points per match: [ 1, 2 ]

- Try Bonus Point: 1 point awarded to any team that scores 4 or more tries in a match, regardless of whether they win or lose.

- Losing Bonus Point: 1 point awarded to a team that loses a match by 7 points or fewer







Major League Rugby Stories from June 4, 2026

Seattle Seawolves Home Playoff on the Line this Sunday - Seattle Seawolves

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