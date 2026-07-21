Rufus McLean Joins Stade Français

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seawolves wish Rufus McLean every success as the wing prepares to join Stade Français for the 2026-27 Top 14 season.

McLean joined the Seawolves ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby campaign. Injury limited his involvement for much of the season, but he returned for Seattle's final two matches and scored two tries across two appearances.

The 26-year-old made his Seawolves debut from the bench during Seattle's regular-season victory over the California Legion. He then started the MLR Semifinal against California and scored twice, finishing his Seattle season with 10 points.

Allen Clarke on McLean's Move

Seattle Seawolves Director of Rugby and Head Coach Allen Clarke said the move represents an important opportunity for McLean to continue his career in one of rugby's leading domestic competitions.

"While we're disappointed to see Rufus depart, we fully recognise what a significant opportunity this is for him. At the Seawolves, we take pride in helping players develop and progress in their careers, and Rufus' move to Stade Français reflects that commitment.

"Although injury limited his involvement for much of the season, his quality was clear in the final two matches, where he again showed the impact he can make at the highest level. Rufus has been an outstanding contributor to the club, both in mentoring other players and supporting community events, and we wish him every success in Paris.

"Rufus will always be welcome at the Seawolves, and we look forward to following the next stage of his career."

Allen Clarke, Director of Rugby and Head Coach, Seattle Seawolves

A Message From Rufus

McLean thanked the club, his teammates, coaches, staff and supporters as he prepares for the next stage of his career.

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank everyone at Seattle Seawolves for allowing me the opportunity to pursue this move and take on a new challenge in the Top 14.

"My time in Seattle has been incredibly special. From the moment I arrived, I was welcomed by a fantastic group of players, coaches, staff and supporters who made the club feel like home. The fans have been unbelievable, the coaching team have backed me every step of the way, and I've made friendships that will stay with me long after rugby.

"This opportunity is one that I simply couldn't turn down, but leaving a club like Seattle is never easy. I'm hugely grateful for the support and understanding shown throughout the process.

"This isn't the end of my Seattle journey.

"Thanks for everything."

Rufus McLean

McLean's Rugby Career

Born in Boston, McLean developed his rugby career in Scotland and represented the country at the U18 and U20 levels.

He made his professional debut for Glasgow Warriors during the 2020-21 United Rugby Championship season. McLean later earned his senior Scotland debut against Tonga in October 2021, scoring two tries in his first international appearance.

McLean returned to the United States and joined the American Raptors for the 2024 Super Rugby Americas season, earning the team's Player of the Year honor.

He signed with the Houston SaberCats for the 2025 MLR season and started all 15 of his regular-season appearances. McLean scored four tries and helped Houston claim the Western Conference title before earning All-MLR Honorable Mention recognition.

McLean earned his first USA Eagles cap in July 2025 before joining the Seawolves for the 2026 season.

He finished his MLR career with 17 appearances, 16 starts, six tries and 30 points.

Good Luck, Rufus

Stade Français is based in Paris and competes in France's Top 14.

The Seattle Seawolves thank Rufus for his contributions to the team and the community. Everyone at the club wishes him and his family success in Paris.

Once a Seawolf, always a Seawolf.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 21, 2026

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