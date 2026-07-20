Seattle Seawolves Continue Year-Round Community Commitment with Launch of Youth Rugby Camp

Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







TUKWILA, Wash. - For the Seattle Seawolves, growing rugby in the Pacific Northwest extends well beyond the Major League Rugby season.

As part of the club's year-round commitment to serving the community, expanding access to the sport, and creating opportunities for young athletes, the Seawolves are launching the Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp.

The summer camp will introduce kids ages 9-14 to rugby through movement, teamwork, skill development, and fun.

Register for the Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp

A Year-Round Commitment to Youth Rugby

The camp will take place August 10-13, 2026, at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.

The Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp reflects the club's ongoing investment in being an active community partner throughout the year, not only when the professional team takes the field.

By creating more opportunities for youth and families to engage with rugby, the club continues its commitment to growing the game at the grassroots level and building lasting connections across the region.

The camp is designed as an entry-level rugby experience for elementary and middle school youth. All skill levels are welcome.

Camp Schedule and Programming

The four-day camp will run Monday through Thursday. Daily programming will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

After-care will be available until 5:00 p.m. for an added fee.

Rugby Skills and Activities

The Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp will focus on the fundamentals of the game, including:

Running

Passing

Catching

Movement

Teamwork

Confidence-building activities

The camp is structured for kids who are new to rugby while also giving returning players an opportunity to continue developing their skills in a fun and supportive environment.

Reserve Your Child's Camp Spot

Building the Next Generation of Rugby Players

Throughout the summer, the Seawolves will participate in regional rugby events, including Rugby Washington 7s tournaments and the King County Day of Play.

The club will also continue developing future youth programming with schools, rugby clubs, community centers, and local organizations.

For Seattle Seawolves Director of Rugby and Head Coach Allen Clarke, the camp represents an important step in helping young athletes connect with the game.

"Rugby has a unique ability to build confidence, resilience, and friendships that last a lifetime. Our Summer Camp is designed to help young people develop their skills in a fun, positive environment while experiencing the teamwork and values that make this game so special. We're looking forward to welcoming the next generation of players to the Seawolves family."

Allen Clarke, Director of Rugby and Head Coach

Scholarship Access for Local Families

The Seawolves are working with the Tukwila Community Center to support scholarship access for families in need.

A limited number of scholarship spots will be available to help reduce financial barriers and give more kids the opportunity to participate.

For Seattle Seawolves President JoAnne Anderson, expanding access to youth rugby remains a key part of the club's community mission.

"Growing the game starts with access. The Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp reflects our commitment to youth development, community connection, and building a pathway for kids and families to experience rugby in a fun, inclusive, and meaningful way."

JoAnne Anderson, Seattle Seawolves President

Sign Up for Youth Rugby Camp

Seawolves Youth Giveaways

Camp participants will receive Seawolves youth giveaways. Planned items include:

Run With the Pack shirts

Stickers

Wristbands

Mini rugby balls

Other youth rugby items

Camp Information

Camp Name: Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp

Dates: August 10-13, 2026

Location: Starfire Sports

Ages: 9-14

Camp Hours: 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

After-Care: Available until 5:00 p.m.

Camp Cost: $250

After-Care Cost: $50 for the week

Skill Level: All skill levels welcome

Register for the Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp

Space is limited. Families are encouraged to register early.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.