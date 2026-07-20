Seattle Seawolves Continue Year-Round Community Commitment with Launch of Youth Rugby Camp
Published on July 20, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
TUKWILA, Wash. - For the Seattle Seawolves, growing rugby in the Pacific Northwest extends well beyond the Major League Rugby season.
As part of the club's year-round commitment to serving the community, expanding access to the sport, and creating opportunities for young athletes, the Seawolves are launching the Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp.
The summer camp will introduce kids ages 9-14 to rugby through movement, teamwork, skill development, and fun.
Register for the Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp
A Year-Round Commitment to Youth Rugby
The camp will take place August 10-13, 2026, at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.
The Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp reflects the club's ongoing investment in being an active community partner throughout the year, not only when the professional team takes the field.
By creating more opportunities for youth and families to engage with rugby, the club continues its commitment to growing the game at the grassroots level and building lasting connections across the region.
The camp is designed as an entry-level rugby experience for elementary and middle school youth. All skill levels are welcome.
Camp Schedule and Programming
The four-day camp will run Monday through Thursday. Daily programming will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
After-care will be available until 5:00 p.m. for an added fee.
Rugby Skills and Activities
The Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp will focus on the fundamentals of the game, including:
Running
Passing
Catching
Movement
Teamwork
Confidence-building activities
The camp is structured for kids who are new to rugby while also giving returning players an opportunity to continue developing their skills in a fun and supportive environment.
Reserve Your Child's Camp Spot
Building the Next Generation of Rugby Players
Throughout the summer, the Seawolves will participate in regional rugby events, including Rugby Washington 7s tournaments and the King County Day of Play.
The club will also continue developing future youth programming with schools, rugby clubs, community centers, and local organizations.
For Seattle Seawolves Director of Rugby and Head Coach Allen Clarke, the camp represents an important step in helping young athletes connect with the game.
"Rugby has a unique ability to build confidence, resilience, and friendships that last a lifetime. Our Summer Camp is designed to help young people develop their skills in a fun, positive environment while experiencing the teamwork and values that make this game so special. We're looking forward to welcoming the next generation of players to the Seawolves family."
Allen Clarke, Director of Rugby and Head Coach
Scholarship Access for Local Families
The Seawolves are working with the Tukwila Community Center to support scholarship access for families in need.
A limited number of scholarship spots will be available to help reduce financial barriers and give more kids the opportunity to participate.
For Seattle Seawolves President JoAnne Anderson, expanding access to youth rugby remains a key part of the club's community mission.
"Growing the game starts with access. The Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp reflects our commitment to youth development, community connection, and building a pathway for kids and families to experience rugby in a fun, inclusive, and meaningful way."
JoAnne Anderson, Seattle Seawolves President
Sign Up for Youth Rugby Camp
Seawolves Youth Giveaways
Camp participants will receive Seawolves youth giveaways. Planned items include:
Run With the Pack shirts
Stickers
Wristbands
Mini rugby balls
Other youth rugby items
Camp Information
Camp Name: Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp
Dates: August 10-13, 2026
Location: Starfire Sports
Ages: 9-14
Camp Hours: 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
After-Care: Available until 5:00 p.m.
Camp Cost: $250
After-Care Cost: $50 for the week
Skill Level: All skill levels welcome
Register for the Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp
Space is limited. Families are encouraged to register early.
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- Seattle Seawolves Continue Year-Round Community Commitment with Launch of Youth Rugby Camp - Seattle Seawolves
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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