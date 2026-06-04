William Rasileka: Seattle Seawolves Legend: From Fiji to Forever

Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







As a boy growing up in Fiji, William Rasileka would watch planes pass overhead and make himself a promise. One day, he told himself, he would be on one of those planes: traveling the world and playing rugby at the highest level. He kept that promise, and when he eventually landed in Seattle, he helped build something that will last long after his playing days are over.

A two-time Major League Rugby champion, one of the first Fijians to win the title, and a man who has given as much to the game off the field as on it, Rasileka is being honored this season as a Seattle Seawolves Legend.

"I'm blessed to have been part of the team and to win those championships," he says. "I thank God for that opportunity."

A Rugby Childhood

In Fiji, Rasileka grew up with a rugby ball in his hands. He played before school, during breaks, and after the final bell. The whole country was in on it - clubs, provincial teams, the national side. His local club in Fiji is Lomai Viti Rugby Club. He eventually earned the honor of representing Fiji himself, playing for the Fijian Under 20 National Team and captaining the national team in sevens. Every kid who laced up boots dreamed of one day going further, and Rasileka was no different.

"Everyone wants to go overseas," he says. "When I was young, I would see planes flying and think one day I want to travel and play rugby somewhere in the world."

Back then, there was no professional league in Fiji. Players loved the game but weren't paid to play it; going overseas was the only path to a rugby career. Rasileka set his sights on that path early and never looked back.

Choosing Seattle

By the time Seattle came calling in 2011, Rasileka had options. Japan, France, Ireland, and the U.S. were all on the table. He was playing in Malaysia at the time when Seattle moved first. He took it.

He joined Old Puget Sound Beach Rugby Club, spent six months, returned home, then came back on a longer contract and brought his family with him. The transition wasn't easy, and he's never forgotten the people who made it possible.

Seattle soon became home.

Ready When It Counted

When Rasileka first arrived, Major League Rugby didn't exist yet. There were strong clubs and competitive environments, but no professional league structure. For many players, that might have been a reason to look elsewhere, but he stayed patient.

"I thought it was already professional when I first came," he says. "But I was blessed to still be playing when it became professional."

When MLR launched in 2018, he was still there, still fit, and determined to be part of whatever this new league was becoming. That patience paid off in the best possible way.

Back-to-Back Champion

When the Seawolves won the first-ever MLR Championship in 2018, Rasileka was on the field. When they won it again in 2019, he was there again. He was among the first Fijians in history to win a Major League Rugby title, a distinction he and his loved ones back home are incredibly proud of.

On the field, his style was physical and aggressive, but always disciplined. He hit hard, respected his opponents, and understood that the referee was always watching. That combination of intensity and control defined him as a player and made him someone younger players could look to as a model of how to compete.

The Culture That Keeps You

Rasileka knows, like so many other rugby greats, that what makes rugby different from other sports is the people, and what happens after the final whistle.

"In other sports, teams go their separate ways," he says. "In rugby, you come together, eat, drink, and then say goodbye."

That culture runs through the sport everywhere, from village matches in Fiji to championship games in Major League Rugby. Rasileka grew up inside it and has carried it with him everywhere he's played. He also made it a priority wherever he landed to understand his teammates as people, not just players.

"You meet people from many places," he says. "You have to learn about each other and build that connection."

Rugby, he'll also tell you, doesn't care who you are when you walk through the door. Height, weight, body type: none of it matters. You show up, you learn, and you belong.

Passing the Game Forward

Now retired from professional play, Rasileka coaches youth rugby with the East Side Lions, where two of his own children also play, and also coaches the Ronins 7s High School Rugby Club in Washington. His approach is grounded in honesty and experience. He doesn't promise easy success, but talks about sacrifice, discipline, and doing things right.

"Playing professionally is not easy," he tells his players. "You have to work hard to earn it. Rugby can take you to that level, but only if you do things the right way."

He encourages players to write their goals in a notebook and track what they achieve each week. The lessons go beyond rugby; they shape how players approach school, relationships, and life.

"Coaches teach them as players and as people," he says. "That helps change their mindset."

A Legacy Defined by Character

When asked what it means to be a Seawolves legend, Rasileka shares the following:

"It means being known as a humble and kind person who helps the community," he says. "I want to help grow rugby in Washington and support the next generation."

His youngest child comes to every training session, running around the field while his dad coaches - a small reminder that the cycle continues. From Fiji to Seattle, from player to mentor, Rasileka has built a legacy rooted in humility, discipline, and genuine love for the game.

"I want people to know me for who I am on and off the field," he says. "You must respect everyone, from young kids to adults."

In the Seattle Seawolves and broader community, we can happily say that he has absolutely earned the reputation.

The People Who Helped Make It Possible

Moving across the world from Fiji meant adapting to a new culture, new expectations, and a completely different way of life. Through it all, Rasileka leaned on the support of people who welcomed him and his family from the beginning, many of whom he still credits today for helping him build a life in Seattle.

"I thank my beautiful wife Sala Rokodiva Rasileka and my Kids, Eliki Tikomaidraubuta in Germany, Kini, Junior, BenBen, Gabriel and the families of Chris Prentice, Semi Lotawa, they're the reason my family are here and Mr Adrian Balfour, Shane Skinner, and Jerry Pennington, along with Filimoni Botitu and Simeli Daveta. Without their support, I would not have made it to the U.S.," Rasileka says. "I also want to thank Manager Kevin Flynn for his hard work and dedication in making sure all of us players, and our families, are well taken care of."

For Rasileka, those relationships represent what rugby has always meant to him: community, connection, and people looking out for one another long after the match is over.

William Rasileka will be honored as a Seattle Seawolves Legend during the 2026 season.







Major League Rugby Stories from June 4, 2026

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