Seawolves Clinch Playoff Berth, Retain Coffee Cup on Fan Appreciation Night

Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - In a matchup worthy of its championship pedigree, the Seattle Seawolves secured a crucial 36-28 victory over the New England Free Jacks on Fan Appreciation Night, retaining the Coffee Cup and officially clinching a place in the 2026 Major League Rugby Playoffs.

The contest featured two of Major League Rugby's most successful clubs, combining for five league championships and continuing one of the sport's premier inter-conference rivalries. With postseason implications on the line, both sides delivered a physical, hard-fought battle in front of a passionate Starfire Stadium crowd.

Fan Appreciation Night also served as an opportunity to recognize several longtime supporters whose dedication has helped shape the Seawolves community since the club's inaugural season. The organization honored Punkus and Mel with the Legacy Lens Award for their years of volunteer photography support since 2018. Jon Brooks received the Community Catalyst Award for his commitment to rugby development and community initiatives. Steven Vocke was recognized with the Voice of the Pack Award for his contributions to fan engagement and community-building efforts. Christin Gilmer earned the Heart Behind the Scenes Award for her tireless volunteer work at matches, events, and community activities. Mary Beebe received the Spirit of the Orca Award for her unwavering support both at home and on the road, while Mikkell Roeland was presented with the Pack Builder Award for introducing new fans to the club and helping grow the Seawolves family.

On the field, the opening forty minutes were defined by defensive intensity, turnovers, and physical collisions. Neither side was able to establish sustained momentum as both teams traded blows throughout a tightly contested first half. The match entered the break deadlocked at 7-7.

Seattle emerged from halftime with renewed purpose.

Three tries in rapid succession transformed the contest as the Seawolves seized control through disciplined phase play, dominant forward work, and relentless defensive pressure. While New England mounted a late challenge with two tries after the 70-minute mark, Seattle responded when it mattered most.

A penalty goal in the 80th minute extended the Seawolves' advantage to 36-28, securing the victory while denying the Free Jacks a second losing bonus point by pushing the final margin beyond seven points. The result delivered the maximum five competition points for Seattle and officially punched the club's ticket to the postseason.

Leading the charge was TV Man of the Match Paddy Ryan, whose outstanding performance included two tries and a remarkable 22 tackles. Ryan's impact was felt on both sides of the ball as Seattle's forward pack established the platform for the second-half surge.

Looking ahead to next week's pivotal showdown against the San Diego Legion, Ryan welcomed the challenge that awaits.

"It's going to be a tough physical game on a sort of narrow pitch like this, so I'm really looking forward to the challenge, to front up again," Ryan said.

Head Coach Allen Clarke praised his side's ability to adjust after halftime and capitalize on key opportunities.

"We probably pushed the ball a little bit too much in the first half on turnover and we released pressure too easily on the opposition," Clarke said. "But we tidied that up in the beginning of the second half and we built the scoreboard. Thankfully, we had enough to get over the line."

Clarke also emphasized the significance of securing a playoff berth.

"It's really important for us. We knew the importance of getting into the playoffs this week and coming up against the Free Jacks, and they were desperate to get a victory. So we knew the size of the task that was ahead of us."

The victory also keeps alive Seattle's hopes of hosting a playoff match. The Seawolves now turn their attention to a massive Western Conference clash against regional rivals San Diego Legion next Sunday at Starfire Stadium.

Next Match

Seattle Seawolves vs. San Diego Legion

Pride Night

Sunday, June 7

Kickoff: 7:00 PM PT

Starfire Stadium

With home playoff positioning still within reach, the stakes could not be higher. Seattle will secure a home playoff opportunity with either a five-point victory while limiting San Diego to one competition point or fewer, or a four-point victory with no bonus points earned by the Legion.

The Seawolves enter the final week of the regular season having won four of their last five matches and carrying significant momentum into one of the biggest fixtures of the year.

As Clarke noted following the victory:

"There's a bit of momentum with us. We've got to look after the boys and be fresh for next week."







Major League Rugby Stories from June 1, 2026

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