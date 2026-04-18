Seattle Seawolves Name Starting XV for Clash with California Legion

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves have named their Starting XV for Sunday's Major League Rugby matchup against the California Legion as the group looks to respond on the road in Week 4.

Seattle enters this fixture focused on execution and defensive consistency after creating strong attacking opportunities in recent matches. This matchup presents a key opportunity to convert those chances and deliver a complete performance against a Legion side that plays with tempo, territory, and attacking width.

A key storyline for the Seawolves is the inclusion of Calvin Liulamaga in the starting XV for the first time in his professional career. The Auburn, Washington native represents the local pathway within the club. He developed through Auburn High School and Rainier Rugby Club, earning High School All-American honors, before continuing at Central Washington University with two Collegiate All-American selections and a Rudy Scholz Award nomination.

Liulamaga was selected in the first round of the 2024 MLR Collegiate Draft and joined the Seawolves in 2025, where he was named the team's Young Player of the Year. He made his MLR debut last week, coming off the bench and recording 3 carries for 20 meters, 2 defenders beaten, and 2 successful tackles, showing immediate impact. His first start marks a significant step forward in his development.

Another key addition this week is Callum Botchar, named among the impact players, with the potential to make his Seawolves debut. The Canadian international brings size, physicality, and defensive work rate, adding depth to the forward pack and another option off the bench.

Up front, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Dewald Kotze, and Ignacio Peculo anchor the front row, with Rhyno Herbst and Harrison Mataele pairing in the second row. The back row features Marno Redelinghuys and Patrick Ryan on the flanks, with captain Riekert Hattingh leading from No. 8.

In the backline, André Warner starts at scrumhalf alongside fly-half David Coetzer. JP Smith and Nolan Tuamoheloa are named on the wings, with Liulamaga and Divan Rossouw combining in midfield. Duncan Matthews completes the lineup at fullback.

Fans can watch CALvSEA live on ESPN+, KONG 6, and the K5+ App in the United States. International coverage will be available on Premier Sports, Sky Sports, and ESPN across select regions. The pregame show begins at 4:30 PM PT on ESPN+, with kickoff set for 5:00 PM PT.

Supporters in Seattle can join the official Seawolves watch party at Queen Anne Beer Hall. The event begins at 4:00 PM PT ahead of the 5:00 PM PT kickoff, with Seawolves x Georgetown Brewing Scrum Beer available on tap.

Seattle Seawolves: 15 Duncan Matthews, 14 Nolan Tuamoheloa, 13 Divan Rossouw, 12 Calvin Liulamaga, 11 JP Smith, 10 David Coetzer, 9 André Warner, 8 Riekert Hattingh (c), 7 Patrick Ryan, 6 Marno Redelinghuys, 5 Harrison Mataele, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Ignacio Peculo, 2 Dewald Kotze, 1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth.

Impact Players: 16 Dewald Donald, 17 Liki Chan-Tung, 18 LaRome White, 19 Callum Botchar, 20 Kalisi Moli, 21 Tiai Vavao, 22 Michael Hand II, 23 Nicklas Boyer.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 17, 2026

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