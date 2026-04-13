Seattle Seawolves Fall to Anthem Rugby Carolina in Hard-Fought Road Match

Published on April 12, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Carolina, USA - The Seattle Seawolves faced a tough road challenge on Sunday afternoon, falling to Anthem Rugby Carolina after a physical battle plagued with penalties and ending in a 34-25 defeat.

Seattle's lineup was tested, as injuries determined earlier in the season created opportunities for emerging talent. Rookies Calvin Liulamaga and Charlie Walsh, earning their initial roster listings hoping to earn their first MLR cap, alongside Tiai Vavao making his second consecutive appearance.

Anthem came out strong, controlling the opening 20 minutes and registering the first try and points of the match. Despite the early pressure, Seattle capitalized on penalty opportunities, with Davy Coetzer calmly slotting two kicks to keep within striking distance.

Momentum shifted in the 23rd minute when Ezekiel Lindenmuth crossed the try line following excellent territorial play sparked by a precise 50-22 kick from Divan Rossouw. The successful conversion pushed Seattle into the lead for the first time, 13-7.

The Seawolves maintained their physical edge throughout the defensive contest, though discipline proved costly as they were shown two yellow cards. Even while shorthanded, Seattle created multiple scoring opportunities but were unable to convert, with handling errors at critical moments preventing further tries.

Late in the match, Liulamaga made an immediate impact off the bench, nearly scoring a try that was held up over the line before contributing to a successful scoring sequence shortly after, highlighting his potential as a dynamic playmaker.

Despite their resilience, Seattle was unable to hold off Carolina's late surge, with Anthem ultimately securing the win on home soil.

The Seawolves will remain on the road next week as they travel to face the California Legion in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 19. Fans can join the official viewing party at Queen Anne Beer Hall in Seattle from 4.00PM PT, featuring non-rostered Seawolves and a full matchday atmosphere or catch the action live on ESPN from kickoff at 5.00PM PT.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 12, 2026

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