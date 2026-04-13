2026 MLR Championship: Tickets on Sale: Designated Sections for Every Team

Published on April 12, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







On Father's Day, June 21, SeatGeek Stadium hosts the MLR Championship - the culmination of an 11-week regular season and single-elimination playoff that cuts the field down to two: one night, one winner.

Chicago has done this before. SeatGeek Stadium packed 10,000+ fans for the 2023 MLR Championship Final, and this summer, the Windy City goes bigger. Twenty thousand seats, world-class turf, and a full weekend of rugby activations around the stadium make this more than a match night - it's a marquee moment for the sport on this continent. The stadium will also be celebrating its 20th anniversary in June, adding another layer to what's already shaping up to be a special occasion.

Kickoff is at 8 PM ET on June 21, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Full details on the Championship weekend schedule will be announced soon.

In the meantime, you can secure your section now. We've designated supporter sections for each of the six contending teams:

Anthem RC - Section 124

New England Free Jacks - Section 125

Chicago Hounds - Section 126

Seattle Seawolves - Section 130

Old Glory DC - Section 131

California Legion - Section 132







Major League Rugby Stories from April 12, 2026

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