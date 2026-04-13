Major League Rugby 2026 Championship Tickets on Sale Now

Published on April 12, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Seattle Seawolves fans, the 2026 Major League Rugby Championship is set for Sunday June 21 at 5:00 PM PT in Chicago. This is the biggest match of the season with one champion crowned.

We have a dedicated section for our supporters. Seattle Seawolves fans will be seated in Section 130. Join the pack and bring the energy to SeatGeek Stadium.

Over 10,000 fans attended the last Championship. Secure your tickets now and be part of it.

Buy Tickets

Have questions?

- Visit our FAQs page

- Request a call from a Seawolves representative

- Contact us at (206) 219-1504 or info@seawolves.rugby







Major League Rugby Stories from April 12, 2026

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