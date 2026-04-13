Major League Rugby 2026 Championship Tickets on Sale Now
Published on April 12, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
Seattle Seawolves fans, the 2026 Major League Rugby Championship is set for Sunday June 21 at 5:00 PM PT in Chicago. This is the biggest match of the season with one champion crowned.
We have a dedicated section for our supporters. Seattle Seawolves fans will be seated in Section 130. Join the pack and bring the energy to SeatGeek Stadium.
Over 10,000 fans attended the last Championship. Secure your tickets now and be part of it.
Buy Tickets
Have questions?
- Visit our FAQs page
- Request a call from a Seawolves representative
- Contact us at (206) 219-1504 or info@seawolves.rugby
Major League Rugby Stories from April 12, 2026
- 2026 MLR Championship: Tickets on Sale: Designated Sections for Every Team - MLR
- Major League Rugby 2026 Championship Tickets on Sale Now - Seattle Seawolves
- Head to Head: Johan Momsen vs Rhyno Herbst: Ruben de Haas vs Gonzalo Bertranou - MLR
- Hounds Set for Sunday Night Rugby Clash - Chicago Hounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Seawolves Stories
- Major League Rugby 2026 Championship Tickets on Sale Now
- Seattle Seawolves Roster Announcement for Week 3 vs Anthem RC
- The Hitman Comes Home: Samu Manoa Named a Seattle Seawolves Legend
- Seattle Seawolves Partner with King County Metro to Spotlight Community Van
- Seattle Seawolves Overcome Adversity in Home Opener