Run the Seattle Seawolves 5K and Kids Dash Tukwila May 16

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves 5K and Kids Dash returns for its inaugural event on Saturday, May 16 at the Tukwila Family Fun Center. This all-ages event brings runners, families, and fans together for a morning focused on fitness, community, and rugby.

Hosted by the Seattle Seawolves Foundation in partnership with Snohomish Running Company, the event features a 5K run, jog, or walk and a Kids Dash designed for younger participants. Music, vendors, and Seawolves player appearances create a full event-day experience from start to finish.

The 5K course follows a flat and accessible route along the Interurban Trail. Runners will start in waves beginning at 10:00 AM, creating a smooth and organized experience for all participants. Whether you are chasing a time or showing up for your first event, the course is built for all levels.

The Kids Dash offers a short, closed course for participants ages 14 and under. It creates a safe and fun environment for young runners, with a finish line experience connected to the main event. Parents and guardians are encouraged to be part of the experience and support their runner throughout the course.

Registration includes a race bib and finisher medal for all participants. Early registration is required and all participants must complete a waiver. Participants under 18 must have a parent or guardian signature.

This event drives real impact across the community. Proceeds support Rugby in Schools and Run With the Pack programs in partnership with the King County Boys and Girls Club. These programs focus on building confidence, improving fitness, and developing healthy habits through rugby.

A portion of proceeds will benefit 'Run. Catch. Pass. [The Seattle Seawolves Foundation]', our charitable arm.

Additional support contributes to the Washington State Rugby High School State Championships, helping grow the next generation of players across the region.

Participants and spectators can expect a well-supported event environment. Water stations will be available along the course and at the finish line. Medical teams will be on site, and designated viewing areas will allow fans to take in the finish line experience.

Powered by our partners Snohomish Running Company, USI Insurance Services, City of Tukwila, Explore Seattle Southside, and Greenwood Heating and Home Services.

The Seattle Seawolves 5K and Kids Dash is built for the community. It creates a space for movement, connection, and impact in one event.

Register now

https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Tukwila/Seawolves5k







Major League Rugby Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.