Chicago Hounds Named MLR Team of the Week After Dominant Sunday Night Rugby Performance

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







The Chicago Hounds have been named the MLR Team of the Week following a dominant Sunday Night Rugby performance against the California Legion in Week 3.

Chicago was relentless from first whistle to last, running in eight tries and making 422 meters to dismantle a Legion side that came in hungry after back-to-back wins. Their defensive effort was equally impressive, making 166 tackles to ensure the scoreboard reflected their control throughout.

The Hounds' ability to impose themselves on both sides of the ball made them the clear choice for the league's top team honor in Week 3.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 14, 2026

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