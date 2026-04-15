Run with the Pack Returns April 24 at Starfire Stadium

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA-Run With the Pack is back as part of the Seattle Seawolves matchday experience. On Friday, April 24, young fans will have the opportunity to step onto the pitch, learn the game, and be part of the action before kickoff.

This youth rugby clinic takes place from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Field #2 at Starfire Stadium. The session is open to kids ages 6-12 and is led by Seawolves players and coaches. Participants will take part in rugby-focused drills, small-sided games, and on-pitch activities designed to build confidence and introduce the fundamentals of the sport.

Each participant receives a Run With the Pack t-shirt and access to a unique pre-match experience that connects them directly to the team.

Run With the Pack is included with the purchase of a match ticket for the Seattle Seawolves vs Chicago Hounds match at 7:00 PM. Once a ticket is secured, parents can register their child through the ticketing process.

-

How Registration Works

If you need match tickets

Go to

https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/

Select the Friday, April 24 match vs Chicago Hounds

Choose your seats and click View Cart

Under Premium Perks, select Run With the Pack as an add-on

Complete checkout

After purchase, a waiver form will be sent to complete registration

-

If you already have tickets

Sign in at

https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/

Navigate to My Tickets

Select the Friday, April 24 match

Under your QR code, select Purchase Add-Ons

Choose Run With the Pack and complete checkout

-

Event Details

Date

Friday, April 24

Time

5:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Location

Starfire Stadium, Field #2

Match

Seattle Seawolves vs Chicago Hounds at 7:00 PM

-

Run With the Pack continues to build connection between the team and the community, giving young players a chance to learn, play, and be part of the Seawolves environment.

Secure your tickets and register today

https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/

#TogetherWeHunt







Major League Rugby Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.