Run with the Pack Returns April 24 at Starfire Stadium
Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
SEATTLE, WA-Run With the Pack is back as part of the Seattle Seawolves matchday experience. On Friday, April 24, young fans will have the opportunity to step onto the pitch, learn the game, and be part of the action before kickoff.
This youth rugby clinic takes place from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Field #2 at Starfire Stadium. The session is open to kids ages 6-12 and is led by Seawolves players and coaches. Participants will take part in rugby-focused drills, small-sided games, and on-pitch activities designed to build confidence and introduce the fundamentals of the sport.
Each participant receives a Run With the Pack t-shirt and access to a unique pre-match experience that connects them directly to the team.
Run With the Pack is included with the purchase of a match ticket for the Seattle Seawolves vs Chicago Hounds match at 7:00 PM. Once a ticket is secured, parents can register their child through the ticketing process.
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How Registration Works
If you need match tickets
Go to
https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/
Select the Friday, April 24 match vs Chicago Hounds
Choose your seats and click View Cart
Under Premium Perks, select Run With the Pack as an add-on
Complete checkout
After purchase, a waiver form will be sent to complete registration
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If you already have tickets
Sign in at
https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/
Navigate to My Tickets
Select the Friday, April 24 match
Under your QR code, select Purchase Add-Ons
Choose Run With the Pack and complete checkout
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Event Details
Date
Friday, April 24
Time
5:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Location
Starfire Stadium, Field #2
Match
Seattle Seawolves vs Chicago Hounds at 7:00 PM
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Run With the Pack continues to build connection between the team and the community, giving young players a chance to learn, play, and be part of the Seawolves environment.
Secure your tickets and register today
https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/
#TogetherWeHunt
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