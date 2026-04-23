Seattle Seawolves Name Starting XV for College Night vs Chicago Hounds

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We have named our Starting XV for Friday night's Major League Rugby matchup against the Chicago Hounds as we return to Starfire Stadium for College Night presented by Seawolves Rugby in Schools.

We enter this fixture focused on execution and defensive consistency after creating strong attacking opportunities in recent matches. Facing the top team in the league, this matchup presents a key opportunity to convert those chances and deliver a complete performance.

A major storyline this week is the return of Dan Kriel, who is set to make his first appearance of the 2026 season. His presence brings experience and physicality back into our midfield as we look to control the match.

We also introduce our new signing, Drake Davis, who is in line to make his Seawolves debut. Davis adds pace and athleticism to our backline and provides another option as we look to challenge both in attack and in transition.

Friday night also marks a milestone moment for Duncan Matthews, who is set to earn his 50th Major League Rugby cap once he takes the pitch. Matthews has been a consistent performer for us and reaches this mark as a key leader within our squad.

Up front, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Dewald Kotze, and Ignacio Peculo anchor the front row, with Rhyno Herbst and Marno Redelinghuys pairing in the second row. The back row features Kalisi Moli and Patrick Ryan on the flanks, with Riekert Hattingh leading from No. 8.

In the backline, André Warner starts at scrumhalf alongside fly-half David Coetzer. The midfield sees Dan Kriel paired with Divan Rossouw, while the outside backs include JP Smith and Drake Davis, with Duncan Matthews completing the lineup at fullback.

Fans can watch SEAvCHI live on ESPN+, KONG 6, and the K5+ App in the United States. The pregame show begins at 6:30 PM PT, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM PT at Starfire Stadium.

Supporters can also join us in person at Starfire Stadium as we look to turn performance into results in front of our home crowd.

Seattle Seawolves: 1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth, 2 Dewald Kotze, 3 Ignacio Peculo, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 5 Marno Redelinghuys, 6 Kalisi Moli, 7 Patrick Ryan, 8 Riekert Hattingh (c), 9 André Warner, 10 David Coetzer, 11 JP Smith, 12 Dan Kriel, 13 Divan Rossouw, 14 Drake Davis, 15 Duncan Matthews.

Impact Players: 16 Liki Chan-Tung, 17 LaRome White, 18 Mason Pedersen, 19 Callum Botchar, 20 Tiai Vavao, 21 Nicklas Boyer, 22 Calvin Liulamaga, 23 Michael Hand II.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 23, 2026

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