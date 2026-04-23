Seattle Seawolves Return Home Tested But Ready for Chicago Clash

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA-The Seattle Seawolves are set to return to Starfire Stadium this Friday, bringing energy, determination and a mid-field weapon, despite a challenging start to the 2026 Major League Rugby season.

Head Coach Allen "Clarkie" Clarke has shared his enthusiasm ahead of the Seawolves' return to home turf this weekend, as they prepare to take on league-leading Chicago Hounds. "It's fantastic to be back in front of our home fans against a Chicago side that's set the benchmark early in the season," Clarke said. "Delighted to also be welcoming Dan Kriel back for his first start in 2026."

It has not been an easy start to the season for Seattle, with a series of injuries sustained through in-game play disrupting early momentum. Rufus McLean and Dewald Donald were sidelined during preseason fixtures against the Stormers, setting the tone for what has unfortunately become a roll-on effect for the squad.

Clarke acknowledged the challenges the team has faced due to injuries, particularly in the backline. "We've had to navigate a number of key absences to date, including Mark Bennett, Dan Kriel, Ina Futi, and Rufus McLean," he noted.

Furthermore in the opening match of the season, Sean McNulty and Dorian Jones both picked up an injury and are currently working toward a return to play. The following week saw another setback, with Mark Bennett suffering an ACL injury that will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

More recently, Harison Mataele was injured in the Seawolves' last away match against the California Legion, and he too will not return this season. While the losses are significant, they have underscored the physical demands of the league and tested the squad's depth early.

Despite those setbacks, Clarke highlighted the squad's resilience and collective mindset. "Full credit to the players-true to Seawolves character, there have been no excuses. The group has stayed focused on continuous improvement and backing each other for every challenge."

The situation has also created opportunities for emerging players to step up. "It's been great to see local talent like Calvin Liulamaga and Tiai Vavao get their first exposure to MLR rugby, while others like JP Smith, Nic Boyer, and Nolan Tuameholoa have taken on increased roles in the backs, often outside their usual positions," Clarke added.

Clarke believes these experiences will pay dividends moving forward. "These challenges will ultimately strengthen our depth and cohesion, and they'll serve us well as the season progresses."

That resilience will be on full display this Friday night as Seattle hosts Chicago in a highly anticipated home clash at Starfire Stadium. The evening doubles as College Night, kicking off with a curtain-raiser match between the University of Washington Rugby and the Central Washington University Cougars Rugby at 4 p.m.

Prior to the main event, the Seawolves will host their popular "Run with the Pack" experience, inviting young fans onto the field for an interactive rugby session. Kids aged 5 and up are encouraged to join Seawolves players to learn the basics of the game in a fun and engaging environment. The experience is free for all ticket holders between the ages of 5 and 18, offering a unique chance to connect with the team ahead of kickoff.

The main event follows at 7 p.m., with the Seawolves taking on the Hounds in front of what promises to be a lively home crowd. Fans can expect a full game-day experience, including a live DJ, food trucks, fan activations, player meet-and-greets, t-shirt tosses, and halftime entertainment-making it a celebration of rugby and community as Seattle looks to turn adversity into momentum.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 23, 2026

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