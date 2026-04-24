How to Watch: April 24 - 26
Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule.
Mixlr Ref Radio and Match Commentary isn't available for Week 5 - Stay locked in on the ESPN+ broadcast for all the action!
Seattle Seawolves vs Chicago Hounds | Friday, April 24 at 10:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And Kong 6 and K5+ App and Fox Chicago Plus
Canada: Premier Sports
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
New England Free Jacks vs Anthem RC | Sunday, April 26 at 4:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And NBC Sports Boston and WCCB Charlotte
Canada: Premier Sports
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Sunday Night Rugby | Sunday, April 19 | Live Stats
Pregame Show | 6:30 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
Old Glory DC vs California Legion | Sunday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And Monumental Sports Network
Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Major League Rugby Stories from April 23, 2026
- How to Watch: April 24 - 26 - MLR
- Seattle Seawolves Name Starting XV for College Night vs Chicago Hounds - Seattle Seawolves
- Seattle Seawolves Return Home Tested But Ready for Chicago Clash - Seattle Seawolves
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