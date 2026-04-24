How to Watch: April 24 - 26

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule.

Mixlr Ref Radio and Match Commentary isn't available for Week 5 - Stay locked in on the ESPN+ broadcast for all the action!

Seattle Seawolves vs Chicago Hounds | Friday, April 24 at 10:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And Kong 6 and K5+ App and Fox Chicago Plus

Canada: Premier Sports

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

Latin America: ESPN

Asia*: Premier Sports

*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali

New England Free Jacks vs Anthem RC | Sunday, April 26 at 4:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And NBC Sports Boston and WCCB Charlotte

Canada: Premier Sports

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

Latin America: ESPN

Asia*: Premier Sports

*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali

Sunday Night Rugby | Sunday, April 19 | Live Stats

Pregame Show | 6:30 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

Old Glory DC vs California Legion | Sunday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And Monumental Sports Network

Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

Latin America: ESPN

Asia*: Premier Sports

*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali







Major League Rugby Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.