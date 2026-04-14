Old Glory DC's Cory Daniel Named MLR Player of the Week

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Old Glory DC flanker Cory Daniel has been named the MLR Player of the Week following a standout performance against the three-time defending champions, New England Free Jacks, in Week 3.

Daniel was the driving force behind Old Glory's 21-19 road victory, crossing for two first-half tries to give DC a 14-7 lead at the break and put the champions on the back foot. He was just as impactful without the ball, making 20 tackles and winning a jackal to anchor the defensive effort that held firm as New England pushed for a late comeback.

Daniel's ability to finish in attack and dominate at the breakdown made him the standout individual on the day, and the clear choice for the league's top honor in Week 3.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 14, 2026

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