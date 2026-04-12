Hounds Set for Sunday Night Rugby Clash

Published on April 12, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The 23-man roster to take on the California Legion in the 2026 Chicago Hounds' home opener was announced by Head Coach Chris Latham earlier today. There are only two changes from the team across the board that opened the season with a win last weekend, beating Carolina Anthem 33-19 in Charlotte.

Fakaosifolau Pifeleti is set to make his season debut after being left out of the roster last weekend. The loosehead prop replaces Jake Turnbull, another MLR veteran, who drops out of the gameday 23 altogether. Pifeleti started all 15 of his appearances for the Hounds last season and was the de facto first-string loosehead prop. A rotation between him and Turnbull could be expected throughout the 2026 season, however. Pifeleti combines with hooker Theo Fourie and tighthead prop Charlie Abel in the front row.

The rest of the forward pack remains unchanged from the opener. Locks Tomas Casares and Nathan Den Hoedt enjoyed steady performances in their Chicago Hounds debut last weekend and retained their spots as the first choice lock pairing. The back-row consists of a star trio including blindside flanker Mason Flesch, coming off a two-try performance, openside flanker Mac Jones, and Number 8 Lucas Rumball. Both Flesch and Rumball earned MLR Team of the Week honors for their big-time showings against Carolina.

In the backs, Ruben De Haas and Chris Hilsenbeck combine in the halfbacks and will control the pace of play throughout the night. Hilsenbeck scored six points via three successful conversions last weekend, missing only one kick from the tee. He'll be working with veterans Ollie Devoto and Tavite Lopeti in the midfield, both coming off strong games against the Anthem. Devoto earned Team of the Week honors for his workman-like performance while Lopeti made the most of his lone ball carry, running for 25 meters and a score.

Jason Tidwell joins the starting lineup on the left wing in place of Noah Brown, who exited the game due to injury last week. He'll work with right wing Mark O'Keeffe, who scored a nifty try in the season opener while running for 31 meters on five carries, registering one clean line break and four beaten defenders. Fullback Brock Webster rounds out the starting lineup from his fullback position. Webster led all ball carriers last weekend with 49 meters on the ground coming on 10 carries, also generating one clean line break.

The reserves bench remains unchanged from a week ago. The front row relief will be provided by hooker Jackson Zabierek, loosehead prop Luke White, and tighthead prop Koby Baker. Up-and-coming lock prospect Brandon Harvey will look to capitalize off his strong defensive showing last weekend in limited minutes. Second-year forward Jake Kinneeveauk is another prospect that impressed on defense last week, showing growth from his rookie season to year two as a professional.

Michael Baska slotted in at wing last weekend after the Brown injury and will look to earn his 72nd MLR Cap from the bench this weekend. Reece Botha and Santiago Videla are two more experienced playmakers that should make an impact from the No. 22 and 23 shirts respectively.

The game kicks off from SeatGeek Stadium at 8pm on Sunday night in the first-ever rendition of MLR's Sunday Night Rugby. Fans can purchase tickets for the game here. For fans watching at home, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN 2.

The California Legion come into the game with a 1-1 record and currently sit in first place on the MLR standings table with six points. After a disappointing game against Carolina in Week 1, the Legion dispatched the reigning champions, the New England Free Jacks, last week, handing New England their worst loss in franchise history. The Hounds will look to knock that confidence out of the visiting side early on Sunday night.

Chicago Hounds Roster vs California Legion

1 Loosehead Prop Fakaosifolau Pifeleti

2 Hooker Theo Fourie

3 Tighthead Prop Charlie Abel

4 Lock Tomas Casares

5 Lock Nathan Den Hoedt

6 Blindside Flanker Mason Flesch

7 Openside Flanker Mac Jones

8 No. 8 Lucas Rumball (C)

9 Scrumhalf Ruben De Haas

10 Flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck

11 Left Wing Jason Tidwell

12 Inside Center Oliver Devoto

13 Outside Center Tavite Lopeti

14 Right Wing Mark O'Keeffe

15 Fullback Brock Webster

16 Hooker Jackson Zabierek

17 Loosehead Prop Luke White

18 Tighthead Prop Koby Baker

19 Lock Brandon Harvey

20 Flanker Jake Kinneeveauk

21 Scrumhalf Michael Baska

22 Flyhalf / Fullback Reece Botha

23 Utility Back Santiago Videla







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