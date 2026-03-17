MLR Announces Updated Kick-Off Times
MLR Chicago Hounds

MLR Announces Updated Kick-Off Times

Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds News Release


CHICAGO, Il.- Major League Rugby announced today updated kick-off times for two games on the Chicago Hounds' 2026 Schedule.

Week Three vs California Legion: kick-off at 8pm CT on Sunday, April 12

Was previously scheduled for 7pm

Week 11 at New England Free Jacks: kick-off at 1pm CT on Sunday, June 7

Was previously scheduled for 3pm

Fans can contact our ticketing team with any questions.

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Major League Rugby Stories from March 16, 2026


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