MLR Announces Updated Kick-Off Times

Published on March 16, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il.- Major League Rugby announced today updated kick-off times for two games on the Chicago Hounds' 2026 Schedule.

Week Three vs California Legion: kick-off at 8pm CT on Sunday, April 12

Was previously scheduled for 7pm

Week 11 at New England Free Jacks: kick-off at 1pm CT on Sunday, June 7

Was previously scheduled for 3pm

Fans can contact our ticketing team with any questions.







Major League Rugby Stories from March 16, 2026

MLR Announces Updated Kick-Off Times - Chicago Hounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.