Chicago Hounds Announce Updated Kick-Off Times

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced today updated kick-off times for two games on the remaining 2026 Schedule.

"The fans spoke and we listened," said Chief Executive Officer James English. "The Hounds have been working with both Major League Rugby and ESPN in a collaborative effort to make these changes based on your feedback."

"We are excited to announce earlier kick-off times for our next two home games on May 3 and May 10 against Old Glory DC and Carolina Anthem, respectively."

Week Six vs Old Glory DC: kick-off at 5:30pm CT on Sunday, May 3

Was previously scheduled for 7pm

Week Seven vs Carolina Anthem: kick-off at 5:30pm CT on Sunday, May 10

Was previously scheduled for 7pm







Major League Rugby Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.