Midweek Milestones: Standout Stats from Week 4 of the 2026 MLR Season

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







The 4th Week of Major League Rugby's 2026 season saw some big scores, big tries, and big hats as the league headed to Nashville for the first time ever as the Chicago Hounds took on the New England Free Jacks in the first-ever Music City Rugby Showdown.

That doesn't even mention the West Coast Classic on Sunday Night Rugby, or The Old Mate. As always, there were a bunch of standout stats from Week 4, so let's get into them!

Welcome back to Midweek Milestones, a weekly article that dives into the numbers from the latest Week of MLR action and pulls out the extreme, the unusual, and the standout stats to highlight player or team achievements and milestones that may have otherwise flown under the radar. As always, we start with a few appearance achievements, the first of which wasn't so subtle!

Appearance Achievements

Coming off the bench for the Chicago Hounds in the 45th minute of their huge 50-26 victory over the defending champions in Nashville, veteran forward Luke White became just the 5th player in league history to earn his 100th MLR appearance!

The Sydney, Australia native moved to Colorado in 2015 and joined the Glendale Raptors, then a club side. He is one of the very few active MLR players to have played in the short-lived PRO Rugby competition, representing the Denver Stampede in their lone season in 2016. White remained with the Raptors when Major League Rugby was founded and earned 25 starts in 31 games between 2018 and 2020, finishing as a Runner-Up in 2019, when he enjoyed a superb season, scoring 3 tries and gaining 1,227m while completing over 150 tackles.

Following the withdrawal of the Raptors following the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Luke White headed to the west coast to join the heavily Australian-influenced LA Giltinis. It was with the Giltinis that he earned his first (and to date, only) MLR title in 2021, defeating Rugby ATL at the LA Coliseum. White played with the Giltinis for their entire tenure in MLR from 2021-22, earning 16 starts in 21 games in total and becoming the 13th player in MLR history to reach 50 appearances in May of 2022 (taking him almost 4 years to double it!). With the Giltinis also withdrawing from MLR, Luke White was selected by the Chicago Hounds in the dispersal draft, joining the team ahead of their inaugural season in 2023 and playing there ever since.

Following his debut season with the Hounds, White was included in the USA Eagles squad for their 2023 Autumn Internationals and earned his test debut against Romania as Eagle #561. He's earned 5 test caps for the Eagles to date and continues to contribute for the Chicago Hounds as he nears his 50th appearance for the team (currently on 48). He is likely to pass 4,000m gained this season as well as 800 tackles made, which puts him in the Top 20 all-time in both categories. There's no word on whether Luke White will keep playing beyond 2026, but if he ends it with a Shield for the Chicago Hounds in Chicago, what a send-off that would be. Congratulations, Luke!

MLR's 5th Centurion would obviously steal the headlines for standout stats this week, but that wasn't the only appearance milestone around the league in week 4. Over in California, New York-born, Australia-raised scrum-half Tas Smith came off the bench for the California Legion in their hard-fought win over the Seattle Seawolves to earn his 50th MLR appearance! Smith has represented 3 different sides in MLR, all based in California. He entered the league with the LA Giltinis under Stephen Hoiles in 2022 and actually played alongside Luke White that year before returning to Australia to complete his studies at the University of Sydney in 2023. His 2nd stint in MLR started in 2024 when he joined Rugby FC LA, also under Hoiles. Tas Smith was RFCLA's most capped player during their time in MLR, appearing in 32 of their 33 games between 2024-2025, and was even on the bench for the 33rd, but was an unused reserve! Staying in California, Smith once again followed Hoiles and much of the RFCLA setup to the California Legion, where he has featured in every game so far this season to reach his half-century! To date, Tas Smith has 16 starts, 3 tries scored on just shy of 600m gained, and an even 150 tackles made. Not too shabby for a scrum-half!

Chicago Defend The Old Mate!

After 2 successful challenges for The Old Mate in a row, the Chicago Hounds became the first team to successfully defend MLR's Supporters' Challenge so far this season, scoring 50 points for the 3rd time in team history to see off the New England Free Jacks (incidentally, this is the most points ever conceded by the Free Jacks...) in Nashville. With a successful defense, the Chicago Hounds retain The Old Mate, which gives the Seattle Seawolves a chance to take possession of MLR's newest oldest trophy next week!

First Overall Pick Party in Charlotte!

Heading over to American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, where Old Glory DC picked up a convincing victory over Anthem RC on Saturday, but there was something else worth talking about from this game than just the final score. The broadcast understandably highlighted the clash of Rick Rose and Will Sherman, both 1st overall picks (from 2023 & 2025, respectively) and both playing lock opposite each other. Still, they weren't the only 1st overall picks on display.

In fact, there were a total of FIVE 1st Overall MLR draft picks in this game! Four of them are playing for Anthem RC: Conner Mooneyham (2020 - Life), Sam Golla (2022 - UC Berkeley), Erich Storti (2024 - St. Mary's), and Will Sherman (2025 - UCLA), with the aforementioned Rick Rose (2023 - St. Bonaventure) representing Old Glory DC!

This is the most No. 1 Draft Picks to ever feature in a single MLR game, surpassing the previous record of 4 in a match between Anthem RC and the Miami Sharks last season, featuring four of the same five players (Mooneyham, Golla, Storti for Anthem RC, and Rick Rose for Miami) minus Will Sherman, who had not been drafted yet. With only 6 first overall draft picks in MLR history, to have 5 of them feature in a single game is highly unusual!

Metres Milestones

Diving deep into some numbers now and sticking to a First Overall draft pick. MLR's first-ever draft pick, in fact: Conner Mooneyham! The Life U alum has been on fire to start his second season with Anthem, scoring 3 tries in 4 games so far, including a brace (on his birthday!) in the team's first-ever victory back in Week 1. Mooneyham has already racked up over 250m made this season to take his career total over the 2,500m mark! This is an average of 44.2m per game over his career, but so far in 2026, that average is up to 63m per game. Congratulations on 2.5km, Conner!

Turning our attention to the big men in the forwards, who often find meters made far harder to come by. 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Nominee Joe Taufete'e made 12 hard-fought meters for the California Legion in their tough victory over the Seattle Seawolves to move past 1,000m in his career! Averaging 23.4m made per game across his 43-match MLR career, Taufete'e's numbers may seem low when compared to the likes of Mooneyham, but 'Big Joe' is earning all of those meters the hard way, slogging it out in close range against opposing heavies. Congratulations, Joe!

Coetzer Passes 400!

The Seattle Seawolves made one of the bigger splashes of the off-season in the signing of former Houston SaberCats talisman, Davy Coetzer. Through his first 4 games in the PNW, the South African has proved that he absolutely lives up to the hype! Despite the Seawolves' loss to the California Legion down in LA, Coetzer picked up 2 tries and another 9pts from the tee to record a new season-high of 19pts scored in a single game, passing the 18pts he scored back in Rd 2, tied with California's Coby Miln!

This brace takes Coetzer up to 20 career MLR tries, and his 19pts takes him up to a whopping 45pts on the season, which is even more impressive when you consider that the New England Free Jacks have only scored 50pts as a team! What's more, with this haul of points, Davy Coetzer became just the 4th player in MLR history to pass 400 points scored in the Competition! He joins Joe Pietersen (420pts), AJ Alatimu (504pts), and Sam Windsor (595pts)! The 27-year-old is in excellent form, which should excite any fan of US rugby as he closes in on Eagles eligibility. Congratulations, Davy!

Wrapping Up

With a 5th Centurion, a 'Who's Who' of first-round draft picks, and a handful of individual scoring and meter milestones, that just about does it for this edition of Midweek Milestones! I hope you enjoy reading these articles as much as I enjoy writing them, and that you find something interesting. Please feel free to let me know what you thought of this article on social media, or if you've found a milestone that I may have missed!

James Deeley: MLR Legacy creator







Major League Rugby Stories from April 22, 2026

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