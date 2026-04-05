Hounds Kick Start 2026 Season with Bonus Point Win

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Chicago Hounds opened the 2026 Major League Rugby season with a win over the Carolina Anthem, 33-19. The Hounds battled a late surge from the home team, with Anthem scoring 14 points in the last 15 or so minutes. But the visiting Hounds ultimately held on to walk away with a win and start their 2026 season off strong.

The opening period saw Carolina get close to their try line a few times, but the Chicago defense held strong and denied them any chance they had at scoring. Chicago was first to strike in the 15th minute, with hooker Theo Fourie taking the ball from the base of the ruck and making a half-break. He found a streaking Mason Flesch with a beautiful offload, and the blindside flanker beat a few defenders to score under the sticks. Flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck converted the try, making it 7-0 Chicago.

After the first half water break, Anthem responded with a try of their own. This came via the forwards and a maul, with hooker Seth Smith touching it down. The conversion attempt was no good by Carolina flyhalf, and former Hound, Luke Carty. That would be the lone Carolina score until late in the match.

Outside center Tavite Lopeti broke open the Hounds' scoring moments after the Carolina try. Scrumhalf Ruben de Haas passed the ball out right to Hilsenbeck, who found inside center Ollie Devoto. After some footwork that made the defense hesitate, he connected with Lopeti running a clean line at a gaping hole in the defense. The Chicago debutant had some work to do, but he made a defender miss and dotted down for the Hounds' second score of the evening. Hilsenbeck's kick was no good, but Chicago had momentum.

Less than 10 minutes later, Flesch found the try zone yet again. It wasn't as flashy as the first try, but it put some distance between Chicago and the home-side. Hilsenbeck connected on this conversion attempt right in front of the sticks and extended the lead to 14 with a scoreline of 19-5. The first half ended and Chicago was in control.

The second half opened with another feeling-out period, with teams trading blows for the opening 10-plus minutes. But Chicago was first to strike, this time via a penalty try. The Hounds had a lineout rolling meters from the line before Anthem interference caused a knock-on. After reviewing the play, the referee opted in favor of Chicago, giving them an automatic seven-point penalty, making the scoreline 26-5.

Mark O'Keeffe did well to extend the lead just minutes later. The Hounds defense caused a mishandled ball by Carolina and the Chicago right wing put boot to ball, kicking it downfield past a few Anthem defenders. He did well to re-gather the ball and touch it down for Chicago's fifth, and last, score of the evening. Hilsenbeck nailed the conversion attempt and it was suddenly 33-5 with just under 60 minutes played.

Carolina fought back admirably in the last 20 minutes, but Chicago was able to hold on for the win despite a pair of yellow cards late in the game. Chicago now returns home for the 2026 home opener next Sunday night against the California Legion. The Hounds secured five table points with their four-try bonus point.

10 players made their debut for Chicago in the win: Jake Turnbull, Theo Fourie, Tomas Casares, Nathan Den Hoedt, Ruben De Haas, Tavite Lopeti, Brock Webster, Brandon Harvey, Santiago Videla, and Reece Botha.

SCORING RECAP:

CHI: 33

Tries: Mason Flesch (2), Tavite Lopeti (1), Mark O'Keeffe (1), penalty try

Convs: Chris Hilsenbeck (ÃÂ¾)

CAR: 19







Major League Rugby Stories from April 4, 2026

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