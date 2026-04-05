Seattle Seawolves Overcome Adversity in Home Opener

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA -- The Seattle Seawolves opened the 2026 Major League Rugby season with a 33-16 win over Old Glory DC at Starfire Stadium. Both teams struggled with discipline early, but Seattle delivered a composed performance and finished with 14 players to secure the result in front of a strong home crowd.

With the sun out at Starfire, the matchday experience centered on community. Curtain raiser matches featured local youth sides Eastside Lions and Gallatin Wranglers, reinforcing the club's commitment to growing the game at every level. The club also honored Seawolves legend Samu Manoa on the pitch. Seattle Sounders legend and entrepreneur Lamar Neagle delivered the match ball, while Community Youth Hero Elbourne was recognized for their impact.

Continuing the Kids Night theme, the Seawolves hosted a halftime egg hunt as local Seattle mascots joined fans on the pitch, creating a memorable experience for families.

On the pitch, both teams worked through a measured start. It was a slow build on the scoreboard as each side looked to find rhythm in the opening match of the season. Seattle controlled key areas through physical carries and territory, finishing with 494 carry meters to Old Glory's 226 and holding a clear advantage in possession.

Ezekiel Lindenmuth opened the scoring early to give Seattle momentum. Old Glory responded to keep the contest tight, and the match remained balanced through the middle phases.

The defining shift came late. After being reduced to 14 players following a red card, Seattle responded with urgency. The Seawolves closed the match with a dominant final stretch, scoring two tries while down a player and holding Old Glory scoreless in the final 20 minutes to secure the win.

JP Smith sealed the result with a late try, showing his versatility as he, alongside fellow scrumhalf Nick Boyer, featured on the wing.

Newcomer Davy Coetzer earned Broadcast Man of the Match. He led all scorers with 17 points through three conversions and four penalty kicks. He also added 64 meters, six kicks in play, and three turnovers, controlling the tempo throughout.

Seattle Seawolves: 1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth, 2 Sean McNulty, 3 Ignacio Péculo, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 5 Harison Mataele, 6 Marno Redelinghuys, 7 Paddy Ryan, 8 Riekert Hattingh (C), 9 André Warner, 10 Davy Coetzer,

11 JP Smith, 12 Nolan Tuamoheloa, 13 Mark Bennett, 14 Duncan Matthews, 15 Divan Rossouw.

Replacements: 16 Liki Chan-Tung, 17 Dewald Donald, 18 Mason Pedersen, 19 LaRome White, 20 Kalisi Moli, 21 Tiai Vavao, 22 Nick Boyer, 23 Dorian Jones.

Next up, Seattle travels to face Anthem RC on Sunday, April 12 at 1:00 PM PT. Fans can join the official viewing party at Kells Irish Pub in Seattle, featuring non-roster Seawolves players and a full matchday atmosphere.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.seawolves.rugby.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 4, 2026

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