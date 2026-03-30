Seawolves and Harpooners Share the Stage on Club Rugby Night

Published on March 29, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Club Rugby Night was never about the result. It was about what rugby looks like when every level of the game shares the same stage.

The Hartford Harpooners traveled across the country for this match. They stepped into a professional environment, took on a difficult challenge, and competed with intent from the first whistle to the last. Their presence made this day possible.

Five former Seattle Seawolves came through the Harpooners system. This match showed the pathway in action. Club players earned an opportunity and took it. That is how the game grows.

The day began with a curtain raiser between Emerald City Mudhens and Seattle Rugby Club Women's. The standard was clear from the start. Physical play. Strong support. A full representation of club rugby in the region.

Starfire built from there. Players, families, and supporters filled the grounds early. The fan zone stayed active with games, music, food trucks, and autographs. It felt like a full day of rugby, not just a match.

Pre-match moments focused on impact beyond the pitch. Pago Haini was recognized for the work he built across youth rugby in the Pacific Northwest. Devin Short was introduced as the next leader of that effort, continuing programs that are already reaching hundreds of young players.

Washington Mose Jr. was named Youth Community Hero of the Match. A leader in the Eastside Lions program, he gives his time back to the game while continuing to grow as a player. His recognition fit the purpose of the night. The future of rugby stood on the same field as the present.

Submit your nomination for the next Youth Community Hero here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdj-WRKqLNa2eTFCRc1MRJfz_f0oKHdfboiOJqQ7K0zCHyJQA/viewform

When both teams took the pitch, the focus shifted to opportunity. Seattle played with structure and continuity, building phases and finishing chances. Hartford met that challenge head on. They stayed connected, kept working, and continued to compete in every phase.

This was not a typical fixture. It was a moment for players to test themselves at a higher level. The Harpooners did that with intent. They represented club rugby with pride and showed they belong in these environments.

Halftime carried the same energy. Lemana Polynesian Revue brought the crowd together with a performance that reflected the diversity and culture within the rugby community. Club recognition followed, highlighting the teams across youth, collegiate, and senior levels that continue to grow the game in the Pacific Northwest.

The second half stayed aligned with the purpose of the day. Seattle continued to build rhythm. Hartford continued to respond. The standard never dropped. The effort never changed.

Club Rugby Night showed what makes this sport different. The pathway is real. The community is present. The opportunity exists for those willing to take it.

Thank you to the Hartford Harpooners for traveling, competing, and helping create a day that represented rugby the right way.

Seattle Seawolves Starting XV: 1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth, 2 Sean McNulty, 3 Ignacio Peculo, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 5 Harison Mataele, 6 Marno Redelinghuys, 7 Paddy Ryan, 8 Riekert Hattingh, 9 Andre Warner, 10 Davy Coetzer, 11 JP Smith, 12 Mark Bennett, 13 Divan Rossouw, 14 Ina Futi, 15 Duncan Matthews.

Seattle Seawolves Reserves: Dewald Kotze, Liki Chan Tung, Dewald Donald, Mason Pedersen, Callum Botchar, Kalisi Moli, LaRome White, Dorian Jones, Charles Walsh, Tiai Vavao, Calvin Liulamaga, Nick Boyer.

Hartford Harpooners Starting XV: 1 Freddy Tafuna, 2 Patrick Hafenbridle, 3 Simeon John, 4 Michael Young, 5 Maikeli Naromaitoga, 6 Matt Beacom, 7 Zavian Arroyo, 8 Eric Duechle, 9 Ronaldo Leafa, 10 Rhys Jones, 11 Matt Coore, 12 Jim Nagusa, 13 David Egert, 14 Noah Wright, 15 Isora Donaldson.

Hartford Harpooners Reserves: 16 JT Hammond, 17 Lu Alainuuese, 18 Josh Kaloutani, 19 Mason Wells, 20 Sam Patterson, 22 Sami Maafu, 23 Matt Hughston, 24 Levi Tualaulelei.

After a day that highlighted the foundation of the game, attention turns to the regular season.

Kid's Night presented by USI Insurance Services

Seattle Seawolves vs Old Glory DC

Friday, April 3

Starfire Stadium

Get your tickets now: https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/events/1







Major League Rugby Stories from March 29, 2026

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