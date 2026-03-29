Head to Head: The Resolution

Published on March 29, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







By the numbers, it looks like a split decision. By the historical significance, there is a clear winner.

Jason Damm played the full 80 minutes. He carried 18 times, made 61 meters, secured five lineouts, and added one jackal. It was the kind of performance you expect from a captain. Involved, assertive, present in every phase where California needed momentum.

Will Sherman's stat line reads differently. 58 minutes. 19 tackles. Three carries. Five meters. One lineout. One turnover.

In the end, though, the first hint of who this night belonged to was not on the field. It was in the stands, where a group of friends held up a banner that read: "Wreck It Will."

Before getting there, it is important to recognise Damm's performance. His influence was visible.

He gave California go-forward, worked as a primary carrier, and offered stability in the set piece. When Legion needed structure, he was part of the answer. When they needed presence, he provided it. His game was expansive, built around involvement and control.

Sherman's impact sat somewhere else entirely.

Nineteen tackles in a debut is not just a number. It is a signal. It tells you where a player is placing himself, what he is prioritizing, and how he understands his role. He did not arrive looking to dominate possession. He arrived ready to stop Legion in their tracks, absorb pressure, and keep his team connected.

The banner in the crowd said, "Wreck It Will." On the field, that is exactly what it looked like.

Sherman's performance followed a different principle. It is not about how much game you bring, it's about how much game you take away from your opponent.

And that is where the story shifts.

Because this was not just Sherman's first professional game. It was his first moment inside a result that mattered beyond himself.

This was not just any win. It was Anthem's first win ever. Thirty-three games without one, reset in a single night. That context changes everything.

In isolation, Damm's performance reflects experience. A player who understands how to shape a game, how to contribute across multiple areas, and how to maintain a standard over 80 minutes. But rugby does not reward isolated performances. It rewards outcomes. And Sherman, in his first appearance, was part of one that carried weight far beyond the match itself.

Off the field, the significance runs deeper.

The first overall pick. A player developed through the domestic pathway. A debut that coincides with a result that resets a franchise narrative.

This is the kind of moment leagues look for. Not because it is perfect, but because it feels aligned. A young American forward stepping into professional rugby and contributing to a result that breaks a two-year cycle. That is not just a performance. It is a marker.

Damm remains what he has always been. Reliable, experienced, capable of shaping games through involvement and leadership. Sherman leaves with something different.

Proof.

Not that he is the finished product. Not that he will dominate at this level immediately. But that he belongs in it, and that what he brings has value in the moments that matter.

The head-to-head did not produce a clear statistical winner.

But it did produce something more interesting.

A veteran delivering exactly what you expect. A rookie delivering exactly what his team needed.

And if there was a moment that captured it best, it wasn't in the stats. It was in the stands, where family and friends held up that banner, wore his name, and made the trip to see a debut that meant far more than a single victory.

They were there long before this night, part of the early mornings, the travel, the work no one sees. And now they were part of something else as well. Not just Will Sherman's first professional game, but a performance that lived up to the message they brought with them, and a result that will live in MLR and Anthem Carolina's history.







Major League Rugby Stories from March 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.