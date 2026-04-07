Seattle Seawolves Partner with King County Metro to Spotlight Community Van

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA-The Seattle Seawolves are proud to partner with King County Metro to help raise awareness for Community Van, a flexible group transportation service built to help people get where they need to go.

As the 2026 season continues, this partnership puts a spotlight on a service that supports teams, families, and community groups across King County. Metro riders in Tukwila and 10 other King County cities can rely on the same service to get where they need to go, too!

Community Van is a reservation-based rideshare service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Unlike a traditional bus route, it does not run on a fixed schedule. Riders can request trips from one of the participating cities to a destination up to two hours away, which makes it a strong option for group travel.

"Community Van reflects what rugby is all about: teamwork and community," said Drew Dambreville, Seattle Seawolves Chief Operating Officer. "We're excited to help share the word about a transportation option that makes it easier for Tukwila residents to get to the match, or anywhere else they need to go."

The partnership also supports a shared goal between the Seattle Seawolves and King County Metro. Both want to help people stay connected to their communities and make transportation more accessible for groups who need flexible options.

"Metro's Community Van helps neighbors get where they need to go, whether that's a sports practice, a medical appointment or a community event," said Melissa Allan, Transportation Planner with Community Van. "We're excited to work with the Seattle Seawolves to help more people in Tukwila learn about a transportation option that is flexible, affordable and powered by volunteer drivers."

Community Van helps fill transportation gaps with the support of volunteer drivers. To schedule a ride, groups need a volunteer driver, at least two passengers, and at least two business days' notice. Riders must also live in one of the qualifying service areas listed on King County Metro's Community Van page.

The service is built to be affordable. Youth 18 and under ride free. Adult fares are $3. Qualified RRFP and ORCA LIFT riders pay $1. Riders can pay with a monthly ORCA card, the Transit GO Ticket app, or a Human Services bus ticket.

For Seawolves fans and the broader community, this partnership is about more than getting to a match. It is about helping people travel together, stay connected, and take part in the moments that matter most.

The Seattle Seawolves are excited to work with King County Metro to help more people learn about Community Van and how it can support everyday travel across the region.

Read more about the partnership here:https://kingcountymetro.blog/2026/04/06/seattle-seawolves-team-up-with-king-county-metro-to-highlight-community-van/







Major League Rugby Stories from April 7, 2026

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