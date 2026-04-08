Coby Miln Named Player of the Week: WK2: 2026

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







California Legion fly-half Coby Miln has been named the MLR Player of the Week following a dominant performance against the New England Free Jacks in Week 2.

Miln controlled the match from start to finish, using his boot to flip the field and pin the three-time defending champions deep in their own half, accumulating 1,056 kick meters on the day. He was equally dangerous with the ball in hand, cutting through the Free Jacks' defense for 98 meters and crossing for a try, while adding 13 points off the tee to finish with a complete fly-half performance.

Miln's ability to dictate territory, create attacking opportunities, and contribute to the scoreboard made him the clear choice for the league's top individual honor this week.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 7, 2026

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