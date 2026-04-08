California Legion Earn Team of the Week Honors with Statement Win over New England

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







The California Legion has been named the MLR Team of the Week after delivering a commanding statement in Week 2, defeating the three-time defending MLR Champions New England Free Jacks 43-5 at Torero Stadium in San Diego.

Coming off a disappointing season-opening loss, the Legion responded with one of the most complete performances of the young 2026 season, scoring six tries, making 836 meters, and finishing with 113 tackles to smother a New England side that had entered the match as one of the league's most formidable opponents.

The win was a full-team effort, with dominance across the forward pack, backline, and special teams signaling that the Legion is a legitimate force in 2026.

California Legion hits the road for Week 3 to face the Chicago Hounds for MLR's inaugural Sunday Night Rugby match on April 12 at 9 PM ET on ESPN2.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 7, 2026

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