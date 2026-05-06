Seawolves Rugby Weekend May 16-17, 5K, State Championship, Match Tickets

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA - Fans searching for things to do in Seattle this weekend will find one of the city's most complete sports experiences as the Seattle Seawolves host Rugby Weekend on May 16-17, a two-day series of events that brings together live sports, community participation, and family-friendly activities at Starfire Stadium and across Tukwila.

Positioned as a must-attend Seattle sports event, Rugby Weekend offers a rare opportunity to experience the full pathway of the game, from grassroots participation to elite professional competition, all within one weekend. The event is designed to appeal to both dedicated rugby fans and those looking for Seattle weekend events that combine energy, accessibility, and community.

The weekend begins Saturday morning with the inaugural Seattle Seawolves 5K and Kids Dash, one of the most unique Seattle 5K events in May 2026, built for runners of all levels. Check-in opens at 8:00 AM, followed by the Kids Dash at 8:30 AM and the 5K start at 9:00 AM, creating an early-day experience focused on fitness, connection, and fun. The event adds to the growing list of family-friendly events in Seattle, giving participants a chance to engage directly with the Seawolves community while supporting the Seattle Seawolves Foundation and its "Run. Catch. Pass." initiative, which promotes youth development, health, and leadership through rugby.

That energy continues into the afternoon at Starfire Stadium, where the Washington State High School Rugby Championship, in collaboration with Rugby Washington, takes place from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. As one of the premier youth sports events in Washington, the championship is free to attend, making it one of the most accessible free events in Seattle this weekend. The competition highlights the strength of high school rugby in Washington, showcasing top programs and future talent while offering fans a full day of live action in a stadium setting.

The weekend builds toward Sunday, where the Seattle Seawolves return to the pitch for one of the top live sports events in Seattle, hosting Anthem RC at 1:00 PM PT at Starfire Stadium. The match serves as Salute to Service Night, presented by Greenwood Heating and Home Services, and stands as a central moment of the weekend. The event honors military members, first responders, teachers, healthcare workers, and community leaders, reinforcing the connection between sport and service. In-game tributes and recognitions will be integrated throughout the matchday experience, creating an atmosphere that goes beyond competition.

Across the weekend, the structure of the event reflects a broader vision for rugby in the region. It begins with participation, expands through youth competition, and culminates in professional play, positioning Rugby Weekend as more than a series of events and instead as a unified expression of the sport's growth in the Pacific Northwest. For fans searching for Seattle events, sports in Seattle this weekend, or things to do near Starfire Stadium, the Seawolves have created a destination experience that spans both days.

Tickets for Seattle Seawolves vs Anthem RC are available at https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/events/3, offering fans access to one of the top Seattle sports tickets opportunities of the weekend. Registration for the Seattle Seawolves 5K and Kids Dash is available at https://www.seawolves.rugby/5k, while admission to the Washington State High School Rugby Championship remains free to the public.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.