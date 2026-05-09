Head to Head: Oscar Lennon vs Gonzalo Bertranou

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







New England Free Jacks vs California Legion | Saturday, May 9 at 4:00 PM ET

This is New England's 100th MLR match. The three-time champions will want to mark the occasion with a performance worthy of it. Standing in their way is a California side that, in the only previous meeting between these two clubs, arrived at Fort Quincy and left with a 43-5 scoreline, the heaviest defeat in Free Jacks history. The scrum halves on either side of that rematch tell you almost everything you need to know about what's changed, what hasn't, and what this game will turn on.

Oscar Lennon is the man tasked with directing a New England side still searching for itself. The Free Jacks have won once in six weeks. They're giving away 13.6 penalties per game, the most in the league. Their red-zone conversion rate is 25.5%, the worst in the league. They score a try once every four visits to the opposition 22. For a scrum half, that context is everything. Lennon's job isn't just to pass and kick; it's to impose tempo on a team that has been losing the game before it starts, slow starters in every match this season, and find a way to give the players outside him a chance to operate. His numbers tell the story of a man doing serious defensive work in a team under pressure: 706 kick meters, 19 tackles made, two tries scored. He's carrying the kicking load that keeps New England territorial, and on a day when discipline will be critical, every meter he puts on the boot matters.

Gonzalo Bertranou is operating in a completely different atmosphere. The Argentinian Puma, a man who has played Jaguares, Dragons, Cardiff, chose MLR, chose California, and has spent six weeks reminding anyone who needed reminding why. Sixty-six carries this season, the most of any player in the competition. Eight offloads, joint second in the league. Six try assists, the most in MLR. On the California side, which is averaging the most carries, meters made, defenders beaten, and clean breaks per game, Bertranou is the engine that makes it all move. He doesn't just distribute, he runs, he offloads, he finds people in gaps that haven't opened yet. When Bertranou is in rhythm, California's attack becomes genuinely difficult to plan for.

The contrast in how they use the boot is worth noting, too. Lennon leads the league in kick meters with 706. Bertranou, with 565, is right behind him, but where Lennon is kicking to manage territory and pressure, Bertranou is kicking to create. He retains, he varies, he keeps defenses honest. In a match where New England will attempt to use Joel Hodgson's boot to pin California deep, Hodgson leads the league in kicks in play with 51. Bertranou's ability to play the counter-attacking game off limited possession could be decisive.

There is a storyline running under all of this that is worth naming. New England is not what it used to be. Seventy percent of the roster is new. The systems that produced three consecutive championships are being stress-tested in public, without many of the players who built them. California is a franchise born from two dissolved clubs, still finding its identity. Still, they come to Fort Quincy rested from a bye week and second in the table, and they have already beaten these champions once this season by 38 points.

Lennon knows what Fort Quincy means to a Free Jacks supporter. He knows what the 100th match means. The question is whether he can impose enough order on a team still rebuilding to give the occasion what it deserves. Bertranou, meanwhile, doesn't care about milestones. He cares about the ball in hand and the space to run into. At Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, one of them is going to find more of it than the other.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 9, 2026

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