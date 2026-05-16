Seattle Seawolves Announce International Rugby Coaching Summit with USA Military & British Army

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Seawolves today announced the International Rugby Coaching Summit with USA Military & British Army, taking place Tuesday, June 9, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM PT at Tukwila Community Center ahead of The Liberty Cup: USA Military vs British Army Rugby Match presented by Concentric Advisors.

The coaching summit will provide rugby coaches from across the Pacific Northwest with a unique opportunity to learn directly from internationally recognized coaches representing the Seattle Seawolves, USA Military Rugby, and British Army Rugby Union.

The summit will feature a combination of classroom and on-field instruction designed to support coaches at all levels of the sport. Topics will include player development, rugby safety, coaching structure, attack systems, defensive organization, and modern coaching principles.

"Opportunities like this do not come around often," said Allen Clarke, Director of Rugby and Head Coach of the Seattle Seawolves. "To have coaches from the Seattle Seawolves, USA Military Rugby, and British Army Rugby all together in one environment creates an incredible learning experience for coaches throughout our region. This is about continuing to grow rugby the right way while building stronger connections across the global rugby community."

The International Rugby Coaching Summit with USA Military & British Army will feature two tailored coaching sessions. Session one will focus on elementary and middle school coaches with an emphasis on youth coaching and rugby safety. Session two will focus on high school, college, and adult-level coaches, including positional breakout groups for forwards and backs. All attendees will receive a certificate of accomplishment and event notebook.

Featured coaches include Seattle Seawolves Head Coach Allen Clarke and members of the Seawolves coaching staff, alongside elite coaches from USA Military Rugby and British Army Rugby Union.

Registration for the International Rugby Coaching Summit with USA Military & British Army is now open:

https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/events/13

The coaching summit will take place ahead of The Liberty Cup: USA Military vs British Army Rugby Match presented by Concentric Advisors at Starfire Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM PT, with gates opening at 5:30 PM PT.

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Seattle will host a modern-day British invasion on the rugby pitch as USA Military Rugby and British Army Rugby Union meet in an international exhibition centered around military recognition, shared history, and international competition.







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