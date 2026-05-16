How to Watch: Week 8

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule.

California Legion vs Chicago Hounds | Saturday, May 16 at 4:00 PM ET | Live Stats

US TV: ESPN+

And Fox Chicago Plus

Canada: Premier Sports

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

Latin America: ESPN

Asia*: Premier Sports

*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali

Seattle Seawolves vs Anthem RC | Sunday, May 17 at 4:00 PM ET | Live Stats

US TV: ESPN+

And Kong 6 and K5+ App and WCCB Charlotte

Canada: Premier Sports

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

Latin America: ESPN

Asia*: Premier Sports

*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali

Sunday Night Rugby | Sunday, May 17 | Live Stats

Pregame Show | 6:30 PM ET

Old Glory DC vs New England Free Jacks | 7:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+ (Full SNR Package)

And Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Boston (Match Only)

Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV (Full SNR Package)

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)

New Zealand: Sky Sports (Full SNR Package)

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN (Full SNR Package)

Latin America: ESPN (Full SNR Package)

Asia*: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)

*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali







Major League Rugby Stories from May 15, 2026

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