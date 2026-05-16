How to Watch: Week 8
Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule.
California Legion vs Chicago Hounds | Saturday, May 16 at 4:00 PM ET | Live Stats
US TV: ESPN+
And Fox Chicago Plus
Canada: Premier Sports
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Seattle Seawolves vs Anthem RC | Sunday, May 17 at 4:00 PM ET | Live Stats
US TV: ESPN+
And Kong 6 and K5+ App and WCCB Charlotte
Canada: Premier Sports
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Sunday Night Rugby | Sunday, May 17 | Live Stats
Pregame Show | 6:30 PM ET
Old Glory DC vs New England Free Jacks | 7:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+ (Full SNR Package)
And Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Boston (Match Only)
Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV (Full SNR Package)
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)
New Zealand: Sky Sports (Full SNR Package)
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN (Full SNR Package)
Latin America: ESPN (Full SNR Package)
Asia*: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Major League Rugby Stories from May 15, 2026
- How to Watch: Week 8 - MLR
- The Great American Scrum Championship Announced - MLR
- Seattle Seawolves Announce International Rugby Coaching Summit with USA Military & British Army - Seattle Seawolves
- Seattle Seawolves Triple Header Weekend - Seattle Seawolves
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