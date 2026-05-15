Seattle Seawolves Triple Header Weekend

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Seattle Seawolves are set to deliver a full weekend celebration of rugby, fitness, and community engagement at Starfire Sports, highlighted by the club's inaugural Seawolves 5K Run and Kids Dash, the Washington High School Rugby State Championships, and Sunday's Major League Rugby matchup against Anthem Rugby Carolina.

The inaugural Seawolves 5K Run and Kids Dash will take place Saturday, May 16, from 8 a.m.

to 12 p.m., bringing together Seawolves supporters, local families, runners, youth athletes, and community members for a morning centered around fitness, inclusivity, and connection. The event was created as a new way to engage the Pacific Northwest community while introducing new audiences to the culture and values of rugby.

"Our goal with this event is to create opportunities for people to connect with the Seawolves and with rugby in ways that go beyond matchday," said Drew Dambreville. "Rugby is built on community, teamwork, and inclusivity, and the 5K and kids dash are a reflection of those values.

We want this to be an approachable, family-friendly experience that welcomes everyone -- from longtime rugby supporters to people experiencing the sport for the very first time."

Following the morning festivities, the Washington High School Rugby State Championships will kick off Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. at Starfire Stadium. This marks the second consecutive year the Seawolves have partnered to host the championships, reinforcing the organization's long-term commitment to supporting youth rugby development throughout the Pacific Northwest.

"Hosting the state championships is something we're incredibly proud of," Dambreville said.

"Supporting the next generation of rugby players is important to our organization, and we hope this continues to grow into an annual tradition that celebrates the future of the sport in our region."

By pairing the 5K and Kids Dash with the state championships, the Seawolves aim to create a full-day celebration of rugby and community that welcomes fans from a variety of sporting backgrounds and experiences. The organization views the weekend as an important step in continuing to grow the Seawolves brand while expanding awareness and participation in rugby across the region.

The rugby-filled weekend concludes Sunday, May 17, when the Seawolves return home to face Anthem Rugby Carolina at 1 p.m. at Starfire Stadium in a key Major League Rugby matchup.

The Seawolves continue to expand their community engagement efforts through youth rugby initiatives, rugby in schools programming, supporter events, and regional activations designed to make rugby more accessible and welcoming throughout the Pacific Northwest.

For more information on the Seawolves 5K Run, High School State Championships, and Sunday's match, visit Seattle Seawolves. About the Seattle Seawolves The last remaining founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 and claimed the first-ever MLR Championship vs Glendale Raptors. In 2019, the Seawolves claimed the second MLR title against San Diego Legion, making them the first back-to-back title holders in MLR history.

The Seawolves are also the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in their respective league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle's professional sports history. In 2022 and 2024 the Seawolves won the Western Conference Championship. In 2024 and 2025 fans of The Seattle Times voted the Seawolves the Best Sports Team in the PNW.

Continuing to be a beacon for Seattle sports, they were also first in the league for media mentions in 2024. For the most up-to-date Seattle Seawolves news, follow us on social @Seawolvesrugby.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 15, 2026

Seattle Seawolves Triple Header Weekend - Seattle Seawolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.